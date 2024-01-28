This Daredevil Season 3 Character Could Now Bring Wolverine To The MCU

Hugh Jackman will bring Wolverine into the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the upcoming "Deadpool 3." While it will be a fun return to form for fans, the MCU will eventually need to introduce a new batch of actors to embody the X-Men. This includes someone to fill the mighty big shoes Jackman has laid out. It's anyone's guess who could be the next Wolverine, but thanks to "Daredevil" Season 3, there's a way for this new iteration to enter the fray.

The season ends with Benjamin Poindexter, aka Bullseye (Wilson Bethel), receiving an operation to repair his spine following a confrontation with Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio). He's operated on by Dr. Kenji Oyama (Glenn Kubota), who uses an incredibly rare material, known as Cogmium, for the surgery. It's recently been confirmed Bethel will return for "Daredevil: Born Again," likely picking up with him having some enhanced abilities. This means the events of "Daredevil" Season 3 are canon, which puts Dr. Kenji Oyama into the MCU properly.

In Marvel Comics, Oyama just so happens to be responsible for the adamantium process that ultimately gives Wolverine his signature skeleton and claws. He doesn't directly operate on Wolverine, but his plans for such a procedure are stolen and used for Weapon X, the program that ultimately turned Wolverine into what he is. When the time comes for a new Logan, the MCU could incorporate elements of this into the story, perhaps even with Oyama returning to work on the mutant, or merely to provide exposition into how he came up with the design.