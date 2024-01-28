This Daredevil Season 3 Character Could Now Bring Wolverine To The MCU
Hugh Jackman will bring Wolverine into the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the upcoming "Deadpool 3." While it will be a fun return to form for fans, the MCU will eventually need to introduce a new batch of actors to embody the X-Men. This includes someone to fill the mighty big shoes Jackman has laid out. It's anyone's guess who could be the next Wolverine, but thanks to "Daredevil" Season 3, there's a way for this new iteration to enter the fray.
The season ends with Benjamin Poindexter, aka Bullseye (Wilson Bethel), receiving an operation to repair his spine following a confrontation with Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio). He's operated on by Dr. Kenji Oyama (Glenn Kubota), who uses an incredibly rare material, known as Cogmium, for the surgery. It's recently been confirmed Bethel will return for "Daredevil: Born Again," likely picking up with him having some enhanced abilities. This means the events of "Daredevil" Season 3 are canon, which puts Dr. Kenji Oyama into the MCU properly.
In Marvel Comics, Oyama just so happens to be responsible for the adamantium process that ultimately gives Wolverine his signature skeleton and claws. He doesn't directly operate on Wolverine, but his plans for such a procedure are stolen and used for Weapon X, the program that ultimately turned Wolverine into what he is. When the time comes for a new Logan, the MCU could incorporate elements of this into the story, perhaps even with Oyama returning to work on the mutant, or merely to provide exposition into how he came up with the design.
Dr. Kenji Oyama is also the father of a Wolverine villain
Dr. Kenji Oyama is more than a skilled surgeon. He was first introduced in "Daredevil" #196, by writer Denny O'Neil and artist Klaus Janson. Soon after his debut, his villainous alter ego of Lord Dark Wind surfaced. Spider-Man would probably enjoy making fun of that name, but the storyline begins with Daredevil and Wolverine pursuing the antagonist. Oyama has taken Bullseye to infuse him with an adamantium skeleton to repair his spine, which is awfully similar to the ending to "Daredevil" Season 3. Wolverine's in pursuit after hearing how Oyama may know something about how he got his own adamantium body. While Lord Dark Wind dies in "Daredevil" #199, his influence would continue to be felt for some time.
Oyama happens to have a daughter: Yuriko Oyama, better known to comic book fans as Lady Deathstrike. In the comics, she pursues Wolverine to right the wrong of her father's research getting stolen. She's already appeared in live-action with "X2: X-Men United," played by Kelly Hu. The fight between her and Wolverine is one of the best moments in the character's filmography. And with Oyama being established in the MCU, she could easily become an antagonist in a future project.
It remains to be seen how the X-Men will enter the MCU and which ones will be introduced initially. It's safe to say a new Wolverine is probably a high priority, and he's popular enough for a solo project before a team-up. If Wolverine's backstory is explored in great detail, Lord Dark Wind and Lady Deathstrike already have an easy in to enter alongside him.