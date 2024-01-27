One Star Wars Jedi Used Six Lightsabers At Once - But We'll Likely Never See Him

In addition to mastering the Force and committing oneself to finding inner peace and balance, one of the main elements of becoming a Jedi is mastery of the lightsaber. All Jedi get to use one of these remarkable weapons and train with them as they build a harmonious connection with the Force. In some instances, Jedi get to use more than one saber — often two — or variants of it, such as those with two blades or staff-like hilts. Then there's Jedi Master Skwelli, who can hold and use six lightsabers at once.

Introduced in the 2010 book "The Jedi Path: A Manual for Students of the Force" by Daniel Wallace, Skwelli is a member of the worm-like Priapulin species who served the Jedi Order centuries before the events of the Galactic Civil War. Along the edges of their bodies, Priapulin are covered in bristles and appendages that can be used as hands. Skwelli elects to use them to hold all six of his lightsabers, and he becomes incredibly proficient at doing so. In fact, even seasoned Jedi, such as Jedi Battlemaster Skarch Vaunk, are in awe of his abilities with that many blades. Unfortunately, Skwelli and the Priapulin fall squarely under the non-canon "Star Wars" Legends banner, so it's unlikely we'll see him appear in any canon stories in the future.

Then again, given the state of "Star Wars" storytelling, perhaps there's hope for Skwelli yet.