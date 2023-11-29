Who Was The First Jedi? Star Wars' Biggest Mystery Explained

Even if you're a casual "Star Wars" fan, the chances are you can name several Jedi, but who was the first ever Jedi? Which powerful being from a galaxy far, far away was the first to wave their hand around after getting in touch with that famous energy field created by all living things? Well, the special soul that tapped into this mysterious presence is known in "Star Wars" lore as the Prime Jedi, and they're responsible for establishing the Jedi Order that so many heroes would come to be a part of.

First appearing in a mosaic in Rian Johnson's "Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi," the Prime Jedi is presented holding a lightsaber while meditating. The figure brings to mind yin and yang, with half of them being dark and the other half being light, representing both sides of the Force. The Prime Jedi set up the Jedi Order around 25,025 BBY on the planet Ahch-To, which Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) would eventually travel to and train Rey (Daisy Ridley) on.

While it may have taken some time for the history of the first Jedi to be revealed, the idea of exploring such a pivotal moment in "Star Wars" history was actually considered by the franchise's creator, George Lucas, before a major redirection in plans. There was a time before we learned about the story of Anakin Skywalker that Lucas wanted to go right back to the beginning of the Force.