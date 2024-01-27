The Netflix Limited Series Blowing Up The Charts Right Now

Audiences aren't fooling around when it comes to watching the new limited series "Fool Me Once" on Netflix.

According to Netflix's Top 10 Global TV chart for the week of January 21, the eight-episode British murder mystery series has racked up an astonishing 71.7 million hours watched. Given those impressive numbers, it shouldn't come as a big surprise that "Fool Me Once" has been among Netflix's Top 10 most-viewed TV shows since it debuted on the streamer on New Year's Day 2024.

Based on the mystery novel of the same name by author Harlan Coben, "Fool Me Once" stars Michelle Keegan as Maya Stern. An ex-British special forces officer trying to move on from a tragic incident in her military career, Maya is also reeling from the shooting death of her husband, Joe Burkett (Richard Armitage). Thinking she's seen Joe after his death on a nanny cam visiting their young daughter, Maya deploys her military sensibilities and begins to investigate whether her late husband is alive and in hiding. Adding to the mystery is the revelation that the gun that killed Joe is the same gun that killed her sister, Claire Walker (Natalie Anderson), not long before.

Perhaps the most amazing thing about the popularity of "Fool Me Once" on Netflix is that most of the actors are relatively unknown to American audiences. Apart from Richard Armitage, who starred as Thorin in director Peter Jackson's "The Hobbit" trilogy, and "Absolutely Fabulous" star Joanna Lumley, who plays Joe's mother, U.S. fans will likely not recognize too many other cast members on "Fool Me Once."