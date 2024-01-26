What Happened At The Mark Normand Show? A Viral Stunt That Still Doesn't Make Sense

Many stand-ups would tell you it's dangerous to perform comedy because some people just don't like it when others speak truth to power. That ethos appeared to be exemplified during a recent set from Mark Normand when a strange man in a yellow beanie came up on stage with him and was promptly escorted out. The incident was uploaded to X, formerly known as Twitter, and it quickly went viral, amassing over 21 million views in just over a day of being posted.

Anyone know what happened here? pic.twitter.com/wdwk9lpyXc — Blind Mike (@BlindMike_) January 25, 2024

As seen in the video, the man is taken offstage and followed by a woman walking across the stage. Normand seems as baffled as everyone else, chalking it up to a "weird swinger sex party thing." However, things appear to take a turn when Normand himself is taken off stage, and then a producer takes the mic to ask everyone in the crowd to evacuate. It seems like a scary situation all around, but now the venue, the New York Comedy Club, has posted an explanation on Instagram. Apparently, it was a stunt for ... reasons?

After confirming no one was hurt, the post reads, "The disruption was part of a filming by [HiHi], the producers that rented out the venue for the night." The venue also stated it would make things right for patrons escorted out by treating them to a free show. While that's an explanation, it doesn't exactly make sense. What was the goal? Why make people uneasy at a comedy show? Perhaps HiHi needs to leave the pranks and stunts to the comedians.