Whatever Happened To Banana Loca After Shark Tank?

Banana Loca's "Shark Tank" turn in December 2021 went very, very well. Renee Heath and Bechara Jaoudeh give a fun, relatable, and visually captivating presentation. They establish the need for a product that allows you to eat bananas and assorted spreads without making a huge mess — and then demonstrate how said product works, ending their pitch with a fun little dance and Banana Loca-themed jingle. They even get the sharks involved by giving them a chance to try the product themselves, which the investors do with visible glee.

From the beginning, the sharks seem invested in the presentation, and when the time comes to actually invest, three of them remain interested enough to put their money on the line. Robert Herjavec, Kevin O'Leary, and Mark Cuban all offer deals, but at the end of the day, O'Leary and Cuban team up to put down $250,000 for a 25% share in Banana Loca. This is much in the same way that, Herjavec and Lori Greiner join forces to finance Pretty Rugged in "Shark Tank" Season 14.

Heath and Jaoudeh take the deal with O'Leary and Cuban and agree to pay the duo a $3 royalty per every sold product until the two investors recoup the $250,000.