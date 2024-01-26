5 DC Superhero Facts That Sound Fake But Are Totally True

The DC Comics universe has been around for more than 80 years, so it's no surprise that it's seen many changes take place between the Golden Age and the present day. However, some of the oddest ideas, characters, and scrapped plans are so hard to believe that even decades after they happened (or were intended to occur), they remain noteworthy for their strangeness.

Some of the more bizarre facts that have become common knowledge to both comic book readers and fans of the DC Universe include Batman having three Jokers, pink Kryptonite changing Superman's sexuality, and DC letting fans vote on whether Jason Todd's Robin should live or die.

But there are some even harder-to-believe facts about DC Comics. From Stan Lee creating his own Justice League with his takes on Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman, to Booster Gold accidentally getting his heroic moniker from a real-life U.S. President, and the Joker nearly being killed off after one of his earliest appearances over eight decades ago. These five facts stand out as some of the most unbelievable when, in reality, they are absolutely true.