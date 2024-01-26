Why Billy Dee Williams Defends Lando Calrissian's Most Controversial Star Wars Decision
Few in the galaxy could match the level of swagger needed to play Lando Calrissian as actor Billy Dee Williams. While most fans love the playboy-turned-administrator of Cloud City for his devilish charm and smooth-talking nature, others continue to condemn him for turning over Han Solo (Harrison Ford) and company to Darth Vader, resulting in Solo being frozen in carbonite and sent to Jabba the Hutt. Finally, Williams has put his foot down on the matter.
In an interview with Entertainment Weekly's podcast "Dagobah Dispatch," the actor recalled his experience of being ridiculed for his character's decision, with kids at his daughter's school and even airplane staff criticizing him for leaving Solo behind. Williams hopes viewers can put themselves in Lando's shoes when thinking of the situation, saying, "You're up against a pretty formidable character in Darth Vader. And then there's, of course, Boba Fett. And these people were invading my space, and I had to bargain with them. But the bargain at least prevented the complete demise of Han Solo and his friends. But I had to hold on to my whole situation."
While Lando cares about Solo, as evidenced by his aiding Luke (Mark Hamill) and Leia (Carrie Fisher) in rescuing Han from Jabba's palace, his important role in Cloud City means that he has the lives of countless others to think about as well. "I think that was a clear indication that Lando was trying to figure something out, and he was trying to figure out primarily how to hold onto his situation without the complete demise of his friend," Williams continued.
Williams underestimates his impact on sci-fi audiences
While some criticize Lando Calrissian for betraying Han Solo in "The Empire Strikes Back," it's done little to affect his popularity among Star Wars fans. He's among the franchise's most instantly recognizable personalities thanks to his witty demeanor and array of quotable lines. Perhaps more significant, however, is how Billy Dee Williams challenged pre-conceived notions of how characters in science fiction blockbusters are depicted.
Williams never tried emphasizing himself as a Black man in his roles, choosing to push the complex dilemmas his characters are going through instead. Regardless, his dedication helped reshape how people of color are seen in major franchises such as Star Wars and Batman, impacting many. In an interview with Esquire, Williams recalled interacting with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Jamie Foxx while attending the 2019 D23 Expo. "The Rock calls me the OG," he shared. "What I presented on that screen people didn't expect to see. And I deliberately presented something that nobody had experienced before: a romantic brown-skinned boy."
Similarly, J.J. Abrams, who had Williams reprise his role in 2019's "Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker," commended the actor's place in film history. "Lando was always written as a complex, contradictory, nuanced character," he shared with Esquire. "And Billy Dee played him to suave perfection. It wasn't just that people of color were seeing themselves represented; they were seeing themselves represented in a rich, wonderful, intriguing way." In a way, if Lando's actions were clean and tidy to the end, viewers wouldn't have the same attachment to him.