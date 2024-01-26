Why Billy Dee Williams Defends Lando Calrissian's Most Controversial Star Wars Decision

Few in the galaxy could match the level of swagger needed to play Lando Calrissian as actor Billy Dee Williams. While most fans love the playboy-turned-administrator of Cloud City for his devilish charm and smooth-talking nature, others continue to condemn him for turning over Han Solo (Harrison Ford) and company to Darth Vader, resulting in Solo being frozen in carbonite and sent to Jabba the Hutt. Finally, Williams has put his foot down on the matter.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly's podcast "Dagobah Dispatch," the actor recalled his experience of being ridiculed for his character's decision, with kids at his daughter's school and even airplane staff criticizing him for leaving Solo behind. Williams hopes viewers can put themselves in Lando's shoes when thinking of the situation, saying, "You're up against a pretty formidable character in Darth Vader. And then there's, of course, Boba Fett. And these people were invading my space, and I had to bargain with them. But the bargain at least prevented the complete demise of Han Solo and his friends. But I had to hold on to my whole situation."

While Lando cares about Solo, as evidenced by his aiding Luke (Mark Hamill) and Leia (Carrie Fisher) in rescuing Han from Jabba's palace, his important role in Cloud City means that he has the lives of countless others to think about as well. "I think that was a clear indication that Lando was trying to figure something out, and he was trying to figure out primarily how to hold onto his situation without the complete demise of his friend," Williams continued.