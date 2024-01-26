Euphoria Season 3 May Not Feature A Controversial Cast Member
"Euphoria" Season 3's premiere window was officially announced by HBO near the end of 2023. Currently, new episodes of Sam Levinson's edgy teen drama are slated to kick off at some point in 2025. With that release date still at least a year away, news about the upcoming season was scant going into 2024. One of the first noteworthy tidbits of the year surfaced in an interview in which singer Dominic Fike revealed that he's most likely not returning in the new "Euphoria" season.
In a conversation with Variety largely about his part in Jack Begert's directorial debut "Little Death," Fike compared his character's drug addiction in that film to his role as Elliot in "Euphoria" Season 2. In doing so, Fike — who described himself as a drug addict — recounted not getting along with a coach who was meant to help him stay sober. "It was just some random lady," he said. "We had nothing in common. We didn't come from the same places or the same problems. It was hard to take advice from someone like that."
Fike then shared that, while he's interested in returning to "Euphoria," he currently has no involvement with Season 3's production. "I don't really talk to them anymore," he continued.
Fike's Euphoria role and an on-stage controversy in its wake have made him a divisive figure
In a popular Reddit thread on r/Fauxmoi — a subreddit dedicated to celebrity gossip — plenty of commenters implied that they're fine with — if not happy about — the possibility that Dominic Fike may well not return to "Euphoria." For example, in the thread's top comment, u/mercy_cakes joked, "was really hoping for another unbearable 30min song for s3." This refers to a widely criticized scene in the "Euphoria" Season 2 finale in which Fike's character performs a sappy song about giving up his relationship with Rue (Zendaya), consisting of nothing more than his solo performance and some reaction shots of Zendaya.
In another comment reflecting an additional reason some "Euphoria" fans are critical of Fike, one user recounted losing interest in the singer after an arguably uncouth comment he made about Amber Heard onstage. This was back when the court case between her and Johnny Depp was still ongoing and their respective proponents were actively feeling strong emotions about both actors.
Responding directly to the Variety story, meanwhile, u/Movingmad_2015 argued that Fike's criticism of his sober coach was unnecessary. "Look for the similarities and not the differences. Sounds like he wrote her off right away," they remarked. While Fike's absence from "Euphoria" Season 3 may not yet be official, the prevailing fan sentiment seems to be in support of the possibility.