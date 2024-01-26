Euphoria Season 3 May Not Feature A Controversial Cast Member

"Euphoria" Season 3's premiere window was officially announced by HBO near the end of 2023. Currently, new episodes of Sam Levinson's edgy teen drama are slated to kick off at some point in 2025. With that release date still at least a year away, news about the upcoming season was scant going into 2024. One of the first noteworthy tidbits of the year surfaced in an interview in which singer Dominic Fike revealed that he's most likely not returning in the new "Euphoria" season.

In a conversation with Variety largely about his part in Jack Begert's directorial debut "Little Death," Fike compared his character's drug addiction in that film to his role as Elliot in "Euphoria" Season 2. In doing so, Fike — who described himself as a drug addict — recounted not getting along with a coach who was meant to help him stay sober. "It was just some random lady," he said. "We had nothing in common. We didn't come from the same places or the same problems. It was hard to take advice from someone like that."

Fike then shared that, while he's interested in returning to "Euphoria," he currently has no involvement with Season 3's production. "I don't really talk to them anymore," he continued.