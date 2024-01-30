Tom Holland's Marvel Bonus For Avengers Took The 'Smugness' Out Of This Hollywood Veteran

Tom Holland's immense "Avengers" payday humbled Tom Hollander — who accidentally received the "Spider-Man" actor's paycheck.

Sometimes, Hollywood can be extremely funny, especially to those with similar-sounding names. British actor Tom Hollander has been a consistent force on the big and small screen since the '90s, having appeared in major hits like "Bohemian Rhapsody," "Pride and Prejudice," and "Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation."

But the actor doesn't have the same name recognition as Tom Holland, who is best known for starring as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While speaking with Seth Meyers, Hollander acknowledged how the two actors often get mixed up — to the point where Hollander actually once received Holland's "Avengers" bonus by accident. "People in the accounts department of my agency got confused. We were with the same agency, briefly," Hollander said.

The actor explained how he found out about the mishap while checking his phone during the intermission of a play. At the time, Hollander was feeling proud of himself for having starred in a BBC production that was going to have paid his bills for the next year. The e-mail he mistakenly received revealed that Holland got a pretty sizable bonus check for the Marvel production. "It was not his salary, it was his first box office bonus. Not the whole box office, the first one," the actor explained. "It was more money than I've ever — it was a seven-figure sum ... He was 20 or something."

For Hollander, it was a humbling experience: "So, my feeling of smugness ... disappeared very quickly. But that's showbiz."