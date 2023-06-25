The Correct Order To Watch Marvel Movies Starring Tom Holland's Spider-Man

Since snatching Captain America's (Chris Evans) shield in 2016's "Captain America: Civil War," Spider-Man (Tom Holland) has become an integral part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. From helping stop Thanos (Josh Brolin) to fracturing the multiverse, he's had a hand in some of the franchise's biggest stories. At the time of this writing, the highly-anticipated "Spider-Man 4" is currently on hold due to the Writers Guild of America strike, so if you're in the market for some Holland Spidey action, now is as good a time as any to rewatch his MCU journey so far.

The aforementioned "Civil War" kicks off this Spider-Man marathon, followed by Holland's first web-slinging solo movie, 2017's "Spider-Man: Homecoming." Next up is the beloved crossover "Avengers: Infinity War" from 2018 and its companion piece, 2019's "Avengers: Endgame." Picking up with Peter Parker following the death of his mentor, Tony "Iron Man" Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), we then move to "Spider-Man: Far From Home" — also released in 2019 — before wrapping up with the timeline-colliding "Spider-Man: No Way Home" from 2021.

Even though he doesn't feature in it prominently by any stretch, there is another MCU feature you could check out to really round out the story of Holland's Spider-Man.