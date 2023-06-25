The Correct Order To Watch Marvel Movies Starring Tom Holland's Spider-Man
Since snatching Captain America's (Chris Evans) shield in 2016's "Captain America: Civil War," Spider-Man (Tom Holland) has become an integral part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. From helping stop Thanos (Josh Brolin) to fracturing the multiverse, he's had a hand in some of the franchise's biggest stories. At the time of this writing, the highly-anticipated "Spider-Man 4" is currently on hold due to the Writers Guild of America strike, so if you're in the market for some Holland Spidey action, now is as good a time as any to rewatch his MCU journey so far.
The aforementioned "Civil War" kicks off this Spider-Man marathon, followed by Holland's first web-slinging solo movie, 2017's "Spider-Man: Homecoming." Next up is the beloved crossover "Avengers: Infinity War" from 2018 and its companion piece, 2019's "Avengers: Endgame." Picking up with Peter Parker following the death of his mentor, Tony "Iron Man" Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), we then move to "Spider-Man: Far From Home" — also released in 2019 — before wrapping up with the timeline-colliding "Spider-Man: No Way Home" from 2021.
Even though he doesn't feature in it prominently by any stretch, there is another MCU feature you could check out to really round out the story of Holland's Spider-Man.
Iron Man 2 could join this list as well
Unlike previous incarnations of Spider-Man at the movies, Tom Holland's Spidey hasn't had his origin shown in vivid detail. No spider bite, no death of Uncle Ben. When we meet him in "Captain America: Civil War," he's already a fully-fledged hero, albeit with lots to learn about the job. Then "Spider-Man: Homecoming" expands on his corner of the MCU, delving deeper into his personal life as well as his vigilante activities. While these films work in tandem as a pseudo-origin for the character, they're not technically his first canonical MCU appearances.
Yes, Peter Parker supposedly appears in the MCU pre-"Civil War." According to "Spider-Man" trilogy director Jon Watts, he pops up way back in "Iron Man 2" at the Stark Expo. He's the kid in the Iron Man helmet (played by "Iron Man 2" director Jon Favreau's son, Max) who's saved by the Armored Avenger. "I was watching all these other movies and being like, 'What if that little kid at the Stark Expo was Peter Parker? In the Iron Man mask.' Like, he'd be about the right age for that. And he loves Tony Stark," Watts told Uproxx. Although, despite "confirming" this detail to The Huffington Post, Holland later clarified to Gizmodo that his doing so was nothing more than a bit of fun.
With all of that said, if you're among those who choose to believe Holland's Spidey first appears in "Iron Man 2," then feel free to add it to your web-slinging marathon.