Gary Cole's 5 Best Movies & TV Shows Outside Of The NCIS Universe

Gary Cole's "NCIS" character Alden Parker may be his most famous at this stage in his career. But for those who never watched the popular CBS crime series, he's got a long, long list of other iconic roles spread across an illustrious career. A veteran of film, television, voice acting, live performance, dramas, comedies, and everything in between, Cole began his professional career back in the 1980s and hasn't slowed down for a second since.

Distilling a five-decade career down into just a handful of highlights is no easy task. We'd be remiss not to mention Cole's big break as the lead of the late '80s crime show "Midnight Caller," or his time as Mike Brady in the 1990s Brady Bunch movies. There are also lots of smaller but still notable roles from the last decade, including Cole's stint as Kurt McVeigh on "The Good Wife," his tenure playing Cameron Dennis on "Suits," or his turn as Harrison Jackson III on "Mixed-ish." In a career so prolific, we can't possibly name them all.

What we can do, though, is single out a few of the veteran actor's best and most noteworthy films and TV series. These particular projects were chosen both because of their overall quality and because of how fantastic Cole is in them. So if you've finished yet another "NCIS" binge and just can't get enough of him, here are five of Gary Cole's other best movies and TV shows.