Kevin James Finally Explained That King Of Queens Meme & What He Thinks Of It

If you've been on social media at any point over the last few months, you know precisely what Kevin James meme we're talking about. A Getty image of the "King of Queens" star from 1998 of him shrugging and smirking cunningly blew up on the internet, with people coming up with all kinds of scenarios where the reaction would be appropriate. The meme has reached the man himself, and he thinks it's "so, so dumb."

Kevin James appeared on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," with a clip of the conversation surrounding the meme making its way to TikTok. James offers some backstory on the picture, which originated from when he was first cast on "The King of Queens" and went along with anything he was told during the photoshoot. "[The photographer] was just telling me to do goofy things," he explains. "And he was like, 'Smile. Now, like you're sexy. Now, like you're shy ... I got into this position where I'm like, 'What the hell am I doing?'" The actor relates how he told the photographer to "bury" the picture that would become the meme, but the internet can find anything and everything from the past.

James must not mind the attention too much. Fallon proceeds to show some examples of the meme, with James chuckling. Additionally, the episode's cold open sees him and the entire "Tonight Show" crew reenacting the image, so there's still some life left in that photo.