The Kevin James Meme Explained: Why The King Of Queens Keeps Smirking At You

A great thing about viral memes is that they can sprout from pretty much anywhere, including a sitcom a lot of people probably haven't thought about in years. Anyone who frequents X, formerly known as Twitter, knows this all too well thanks to the "Kevin James Smirking" meme that's been making the rounds. The picture originated on January 1, 1998, as a promotional photo for "The King of Queens" that was published on Getty Images. Twenty-five years later, the random photo entered the zeitgeist thanks to X user @champagneanyone, who uploaded the caption, "me after 1 double rum and diet" next to the picture of James grinning slyly with his hands in his pockets.

me after 1 double rum and diet pic.twitter.com/zfJFNCuCbT — andy from 5 to 7 (@ChampagneAnyone) September 22, 2023

As of this writing, the post has been seen 2 million times and liked by 24,500 accounts. The meme was a hit, and plenty of people put their spins on it with captions about being playfully cheeky. It took off, and Today even interviewed @champagneanyone to try to get the gist of the appeal of Kevin James in this pose.

"I really can't describe exactly what the pose and facial expression is. It's what originally drew me to the photo," said @champagneanyone. "I couldn't stop wondering, 'What did the photographer say to KJ? What was the initial mood and feeling that the photographer was going for?' I don't know, but I'd love to inquire."

In the days that followed, numerous people used their own unique captions or Photoshopped the image ever so slightly. Arguably, the best usage came from U.S. Senator John Fetterman, who included the meme in a statement regarding a new Senate resolution requiring a dress code (in response to him dressing casually on the job). From there, it was impossible to stop.