The Kevin James Meme Explained: Why The King Of Queens Keeps Smirking At You
A great thing about viral memes is that they can sprout from pretty much anywhere, including a sitcom a lot of people probably haven't thought about in years. Anyone who frequents X, formerly known as Twitter, knows this all too well thanks to the "Kevin James Smirking" meme that's been making the rounds. The picture originated on January 1, 1998, as a promotional photo for "The King of Queens" that was published on Getty Images. Twenty-five years later, the random photo entered the zeitgeist thanks to X user @champagneanyone, who uploaded the caption, "me after 1 double rum and diet" next to the picture of James grinning slyly with his hands in his pockets.
me after 1 double rum and diet pic.twitter.com/zfJFNCuCbT
— andy from 5 to 7 (@ChampagneAnyone) September 22, 2023
As of this writing, the post has been seen 2 million times and liked by 24,500 accounts. The meme was a hit, and plenty of people put their spins on it with captions about being playfully cheeky. It took off, and Today even interviewed @champagneanyone to try to get the gist of the appeal of Kevin James in this pose.
"I really can't describe exactly what the pose and facial expression is. It's what originally drew me to the photo," said @champagneanyone. "I couldn't stop wondering, 'What did the photographer say to KJ? What was the initial mood and feeling that the photographer was going for?' I don't know, but I'd love to inquire."
In the days that followed, numerous people used their own unique captions or Photoshopped the image ever so slightly. Arguably, the best usage came from U.S. Senator John Fetterman, who included the meme in a statement regarding a new Senate resolution requiring a dress code (in response to him dressing casually on the job). From there, it was impossible to stop.
The meme caught the attention of Kevin James and Leah Remini
The "Kevin James Smirking" meme has absolutely taken on a life of its own. It didn't take long for people to scour other "King of Queens" promotional photos and use them as meme templates, too. A noteworthy example came from a somewhat provocative photo of Kevin James with his arms wrapped around Leah Remini, who played his sitcom wife. X user @hannaehwrites shared the picture with the caption, "Nothing that happened on King of Queens warranted a photoshoot like this." Overall, the onslaught of "King of Queens" memes has reminded people of the show's existence. This is pretty much what @champagneanyone wanted in the first place, telling Today, "I think Kevin James deserves his flowers. For some reason there is a narrative in our society that Kevin James isn't hilarious, and that bothers me. I grew up watching 'King of Queens.' It is truly one of the most underrated sitcoms to ever exist."
And the people who appreciate the meme culture developing around "King of Queens" are the stars themselves. Remini took to X to express her gratitude toward the renewed praise, "I wanted to let you all know I'm seeing all of The King of Queens memes and tweets and I absolutely love them. Thank you for 25 years of amazing memories!" And, of course, James himself wasn't going to let this opportunity go to waste as he posted, "Gearing up for my new Stand Up Tour... So glad I found this headshot..." The meme is then accompanied by writing like a tour poster with messages like "The 'Double Hands in the Pocket'" and "Sheepishly coming to a city near you."
Hopefully, the Kevin James meme encourages people to give "The King of Queens" another shot and realize there are some truly hilarious moments within its nine-season run.