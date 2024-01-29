The Reason A King Of Queens Revival Won't Happen, According To Kevin James

Kevin James has built an impressive comedy career for himself, appearing in everything from "Grown Ups" to "Paul Blart: Mall Cop" throughout his time as an entertainer. However, to many, he'll always be synonymous with the sitcom "The King of Queens," which he starred on for the show's entire nine-season-long run. His work as the everyman and International Parcel Service driver Doug Heffernan put him on the map and turned Kevin James into a smirking meme, but that doesn't mean James foresees a "King of Queens" comeback anytime soon. Without one of the show's main stars, it simply couldn't work.

Speaking to NBC's "Today" (via TVLine) James explained that a "King of Queens" revival is impossible without the late Jerry Stiller, who died on May 11, 2020, at the age of 92. "You cannot do it because of Jerry. How do you do that without Jerry? He was amazing," he said, highlighting Stiller's incredible impact on the series and those who made it a reality. Stiller famously played Arthur Spooner, the wacky father of Doug's wife, Carrie (Leah Remini), who regularly gets up to hijinks of his own yet always finds time to give Doug a hard time over his latest blunders.

James makes a solid point. Without Stiller and the Arthur character, "The King of Queens" simply wouldn't be the same. It's best left alone, and besides, it's not like fans haven't been able to get "The King of Queens" reunions in other ways.