The Star Trek: TNG Cast Gave Michael Dorn's Worf Two Hilarious Nicknames

Patrick Stewart has had a long, storied, career bringing a gravitas he no doubt honed in numerous theatrical productions to high-profile projects in mega-franchises like "Star Trek" and "X-Men." He's accumulated many stories over his time in the entertainment industry, and he delves into a lot of them in the 2023 book, "Making It So: A Memoir." One of the most amusing anecdotes comes when he discusses the various nicknames the cast of "Star Trek: The Next Generation" had for Michael Dorn as Worf.

The first nickname came from the character's physical appearance: "[Michael Dorn] had to stay in his ridged, heavy Klingon makeup, which took hours to apply and had inspired [Jonathan] Frakes's nickname for him: Turtlehead." The ridges on a Klingon's forehead may resemble a turtle's shell, but the other nickname they came up with for Worf has more to do with the character's fiery personality.

Klingons are warriors, and while Worf would often showcase restraint, he could also lose his temper. As Stewart relates, this inspired an inside joke: "Thanks to this disparity, we began using the term 'Worfland' to describe any situation where things were spiraling out of control or one person was in a bad mood and therefore emotionally unpredictable. 'Look out, it's Worfland!' became our shorthand for Proceed with caution." Now, we just need a Michael Dorn memoir to hear his side of the story and what he thought of these names.