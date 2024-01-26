What You Need To Know About Jay's Pet Butter From Shark Tank

With a name like Jay's Pet Butter, plenty of would-be consumers of the product are likely wondering who exactly Jay is. As it turns out, the Jay behind Jay's Pet Butter is someone those with extensive knowledge of professional bodybuilding migh t be familiar with.

Jay's Pet Butter was founded by none other than professional bodybuilder Jay Cutler (not to be confused with former NFL star Jay Cutler). Cutler has attained star status in the athletic realm, having been crowned the four-time Mr. Olympia champion of the IFBB Professional League's Olympia Fitness and Performance Weekend bodybuilding competition. While the athlete has since retired from professional bodybuilding, he's still quite active in the fitness space and he maintains a massive online following, with over 5 million followers on his official Instagram account.

In recent years, Cutler has gotten involved in several ventures, including Four Crowns Apparel and his very own line of branded supplements. Jay's Pet Butter is simply one of the star bodybuilder's most recent ventures, partially born out of love for his own two dogs: Capone and Daisy.