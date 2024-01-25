Exclusive Marvel Preview: Captain America Is An Anti-Government Rebel In Avengers: Twilight #2
Contains spoilers for "Avengers: Twilight" #2 (by Chip Zdarsky, Daniel Acuna, and VC's Cory Petit)
Captain America is fighting back against a corrupt United States government regime headed by James Stark, the son of Iron Man. In Looper's preview of "Avengers: Twilight" #2, Steve Rogers suits up in an updated version of a uniform he once abandoned to take on forces who have ushered in a new state-controlled age of heroes.
"Avengers: Twilight" takes place in an alternate Marvel future, in which the former Captain America puts down his shield and lives a more normal life alongside his wife, Rosa. However, Steve bears trauma from the loss of life on "Hero Day," an event where the Hulk, Spider-Man, and countless other superheroes and citizens die following an attack by Ultron, leaving significant distrust in Earth's Mightiest Heroes. As a result, the Avengers have been replaced with government-controlled heroes, and the U.S. has instituted an authoritarian rule spearheaded by James Stark, the son of Tony Stark and Janet Van Dyne, aka the Wasp. After watching the new Avengers and S.H.I.E.L.D. wreak havoc across the globe, Captain America joins the Defenders, an underground resistance led by Luke Cage, as they give him a recreated version of the Super-Soldier Serum.
Now, after years out of the spotlight and without his powers, Captain America is back. The hero will not stop his fight until Stark, S.H.I.E.L.D., and the other forces who have changed the world for the worse are stripped of their political control, influence, and power.
Captain America is back in action
In Looper's exclusive preview of "Avengers: Twilight" #2, Stark-funded armored soldiers take to the streets and try to interfere with a homeless man just looking to get some sleep in the cold and snow. After learning he has a minor criminal record, the soldiers threaten his life and are about to attack him before Captain America — back in his heroic costume — arrives on the scene and takes them out.
Additional pages give readers a glimpse of what's become of the Avengers in the modern day. A TV screen shows the likes of Captain America, Iron Man, and Captain Marvel saving people trapped in a fire. But they are far from the real thing. Luke Cage overhears a waitress note that the Captain America seen on the screen isn't the actual one of old while rumors of the original hero's return spread. Back at their resistance base, Steve and the Defenders try to figure out the best way to publicly broadcast the atrocities committed by those in power, with plans to show the world on state-controlled media what they've really done.
Captain America's fight continues in Avengers: Twilight #2
Even in his old age, Captain America continues his fight to make the United States a better place. However, instead of fighting for the country he swore to serve and protect alongside his nation's soldiers and heroes, he's trying to dismantle the corruption at its head. The Defenders will have a tough time stopping James Stark, the oppressive forces he's funding, and the propaganda being peddled.
Captain America knows the fight ahead will be challenging to win, as rebellions rarely happen without a significant cost. Still, with his trusted shield, his incredible powers restored through the Super-Soldier Serum, and Luke Cage and other rebel heroes by his side, he's got his best chance yet to topple the authoritarian regime. Check out Alex Ross' cover art for "Avengers: Twilight" #2 from Marvel Comics, with a text solicit teasing the Defenders taking on Bullseye.
With the clock ticking to New Year's Day, and the world against him, CAPTAIN AMERICA must build an army to save America! Will his surviving friends sign up, or is he going to have to lead the ragtag group called THE DEFENDERS against the expert military marksman known as BULLSEYE?
Readers can see Captain America's fight continue alongside the Defenders against a common enemy in "Avengers: Twilight" #2, which arrives in comic book stores and online retailers on January 31, 2024.