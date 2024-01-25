Exclusive Marvel Preview: Captain America Is An Anti-Government Rebel In Avengers: Twilight #2

Contains spoilers for "Avengers: Twilight" #2 (by Chip Zdarsky, Daniel Acuna, and VC's Cory Petit)

Captain America is fighting back against a corrupt United States government regime headed by James Stark, the son of Iron Man. In Looper's preview of "Avengers: Twilight" #2, Steve Rogers suits up in an updated version of a uniform he once abandoned to take on forces who have ushered in a new state-controlled age of heroes.

"Avengers: Twilight" takes place in an alternate Marvel future, in which the former Captain America puts down his shield and lives a more normal life alongside his wife, Rosa. However, Steve bears trauma from the loss of life on "Hero Day," an event where the Hulk, Spider-Man, and countless other superheroes and citizens die following an attack by Ultron, leaving significant distrust in Earth's Mightiest Heroes. As a result, the Avengers have been replaced with government-controlled heroes, and the U.S. has instituted an authoritarian rule spearheaded by James Stark, the son of Tony Stark and Janet Van Dyne, aka the Wasp. After watching the new Avengers and S.H.I.E.L.D. wreak havoc across the globe, Captain America joins the Defenders, an underground resistance led by Luke Cage, as they give him a recreated version of the Super-Soldier Serum.

Now, after years out of the spotlight and without his powers, Captain America is back. The hero will not stop his fight until Stark, S.H.I.E.L.D., and the other forces who have changed the world for the worse are stripped of their political control, influence, and power.