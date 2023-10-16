New Avengers Trailer At NYCC Threatens To Kill Marvel's Age Of Heroes

In "Avengers: Twilight," Marvel is transporting readers to a future where the age of heroes is over, and Steve Rogers is among those left standing to fight for the Avengers' legacy.

At New York Comic Con, new details were shared about Chip Zdarsky ("Daredevil") and Daniel Acuña's ("Captain America: Sam Wilson") upcoming series showcasing the final days of the Earth's Mightiest Heroes. "Avengers: Twilight" #1 features an older Steve Rogers trying to find purpose in a world without the Avengers. In a future where Captain America walks away from the mantle, Steve struggles with his place in the country, with its people brainwashed by illusions of freedom amid the rise of advanced technology. Steve navigates his new normal with some of his friends long dead, other heroes described as strangers to one another, and the world believing it no longer needs the Avengers.

Trailer footage previewing the limited series shows the downfall of the Avengers, with the likes of Iron Man and other heroes seemingly dying in a chaotic battle. Steve is left dealing with their loss and deciding whether it's worth fighting for those who have turned their backs on him. But even he realizes "the future needs to be avenged."