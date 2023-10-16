New Avengers Trailer At NYCC Threatens To Kill Marvel's Age Of Heroes
In "Avengers: Twilight," Marvel is transporting readers to a future where the age of heroes is over, and Steve Rogers is among those left standing to fight for the Avengers' legacy.
At New York Comic Con, new details were shared about Chip Zdarsky ("Daredevil") and Daniel Acuña's ("Captain America: Sam Wilson") upcoming series showcasing the final days of the Earth's Mightiest Heroes. "Avengers: Twilight" #1 features an older Steve Rogers trying to find purpose in a world without the Avengers. In a future where Captain America walks away from the mantle, Steve struggles with his place in the country, with its people brainwashed by illusions of freedom amid the rise of advanced technology. Steve navigates his new normal with some of his friends long dead, other heroes described as strangers to one another, and the world believing it no longer needs the Avengers.
Trailer footage previewing the limited series shows the downfall of the Avengers, with the likes of Iron Man and other heroes seemingly dying in a chaotic battle. Steve is left dealing with their loss and deciding whether it's worth fighting for those who have turned their backs on him. But even he realizes "the future needs to be avenged."
Avengers: Twilight offers something new to the Marvel Universe
With "Avengers: Twilight," Chip Zdarsky and Daniel Acuña offer a new vision of the Earth's Mightiest Heroes. With Steve Rogers at the forefront, the story will likely pack an emotional punch given the tragic circumstances surrounding the future Avengers. Zdarsky has shown an impressive ability to weave through the complicated history of Marvel's greatest heroes to tell new tales. Notably, he worked with artist Mark Bagley on "Spider-Man: Life Story," which reimagined Peter Parker's adventures told in real-time as the hero aged. Meanwhile, Zdarsky collaborated with artist Pasqual Ferry on "Spider-Man: Spider's Shadow" to imagine what would happen if Spider-Man kept his alien symbiote and embraced a dark fate as Venom. Now it's the talented writer's turn to put a new stamp on the Avengers.
Speaking to Marvel.com, Marvel Comics Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski commended the creative team on "Avengers: Twlightlight." "Having Chip on this is something special, he's the best at reimagining things in a different lens," he said. "And Acuña has done amazing, career-defining work here. His fans are going to be blown away."
New promotional art by Acuña features Rogers hiding in plain sight.
In a gleaming new world of prosperity, Captain America is no more. But Steve Rogers still exists, floating through an America where freedom is an illusion, where the Avengers are strangers, and his friends are long dead. But is the Dream? How do you assemble Avengers in a world that doesn't want them?
Readers can see the new take on Marvel's future when "Avengers: Twilight" #1 comes to comic book shops and online retailers on January 17, 2024.