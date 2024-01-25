Why Lainey Wilson Cried Through Her First Yellowstone Scene With Kelly Reilly

Of course, all of this pressure was only compounded by the fact that Lainey Wilson was shooting her first scene with Kelly Reilly, the performer behind the notoriously prickly Beth Dutton. Though Reilly turned out to be much kinder than her fictional counterpart, that didn't stop the country singer from having some trepidation about shooting with the more seasoned actor.

"I told (Reilly) when I met her, 'I thought you were going to put me in a headlock,'" Wilson recalled. "But we got along great. She even gave me some handmade bath salts." As anyone who watches "Yellowstone" would know, giving a gift like that is about as far from Beth Dutton as one can possibly get.

As for "Yellowstone" co-creator Taylor Sheridan, it turned out that he didn't want Wilson to do anything more than play a version of herself, which probably helped to take some of the pressure off. "(Sheridan) said he wanted me to pretty much be myself, which is a dream come true, especially when you're trying to introduce yourself to people," she explained.

"All I got from him at that time was that I would play a musician who would fall in love with one of the boys. He didn't even tell me which one," Wilson added. While Abby's fate depends on a Season 5 cliffhanger, it's still possible that we haven't seen the last of her on "Yellowstone."