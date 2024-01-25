Who Guest Stars With Tony Danza In Blue Bloods & Why Do Marvel Fans Recognize Him?

"Blue Bloods" has attracted its share of famous guest stars, and there have been so many it's easy to lose track of who's been on the drama. Over the years, the show has drawn in everyone from Whoopi Goldberg to Lou Diamond Phillips to appear in recurring roles or single episodes. One particular outing of the series — "Allegiance" from Season 12 — features not only Tony Danza as Lt. Raymond Moretti, whose protective behavior toward his gang-connected son arouses the attention of Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) but also a prominent player from Marvel's Defenders Saga.

Among the episode's other guest stars is Geoffrey Cantor, who portrayed Mitchell Ellison on "Daredevil" and "The Punisher." In "Allegiance," he plays Frank Willis, the assistant to Mimi Martinez (Judy Torres), the favorite talk show host of Maria Baez (Marisa Ramirez). Baez convinces Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) to investigate the case, even though Mimi's death has been declared the result of an allergic reaction. Ultimately, Willis comes under suspicion when they figure out he's the one who ordered lattes with nuts in them, knowing Mimi was allergic, and withheld her Epipen when the reaction began. But there may be another suspect, as Mimi's husband, Bill (Triney Sandoval), also catches the NYPD's attention.

While Cantor doesn't last long on "Blue Bloods," he's definitely got a well-stacked resume behind him.