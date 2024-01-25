Who Guest Stars With Tony Danza In Blue Bloods & Why Do Marvel Fans Recognize Him?
"Blue Bloods" has attracted its share of famous guest stars, and there have been so many it's easy to lose track of who's been on the drama. Over the years, the show has drawn in everyone from Whoopi Goldberg to Lou Diamond Phillips to appear in recurring roles or single episodes. One particular outing of the series — "Allegiance" from Season 12 — features not only Tony Danza as Lt. Raymond Moretti, whose protective behavior toward his gang-connected son arouses the attention of Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) but also a prominent player from Marvel's Defenders Saga.
Among the episode's other guest stars is Geoffrey Cantor, who portrayed Mitchell Ellison on "Daredevil" and "The Punisher." In "Allegiance," he plays Frank Willis, the assistant to Mimi Martinez (Judy Torres), the favorite talk show host of Maria Baez (Marisa Ramirez). Baez convinces Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) to investigate the case, even though Mimi's death has been declared the result of an allergic reaction. Ultimately, Willis comes under suspicion when they figure out he's the one who ordered lattes with nuts in them, knowing Mimi was allergic, and withheld her Epipen when the reaction began. But there may be another suspect, as Mimi's husband, Bill (Triney Sandoval), also catches the NYPD's attention.
While Cantor doesn't last long on "Blue Bloods," he's definitely got a well-stacked resume behind him.
Geoffrey Cantor has a thick resume as an actor
Geoffrey Cantor has been a working actor since 1997. Outside of the aforementioned Marvel shows, which originally streamed on Netflix before moving to Disney+, he's probably best known to audiences for the film "Hail, Caesar!," where he plays Capitol Productions lawyer Sid Siegelstein. He's also in three episodes of the Netflix series "Maniac" as Frank.
Cantor had guest starring roles on "Ed," several series in the "Law & Order" universe, "The Sopranos," "Deception," "Damages," and soaps like "All My Children" and "Guiding Light." On the big screen, he appeared in "The Notorious Bettie Page," "When In Rome," and "Man on a Ledge." He has an uncredited part in "Men in Black 3."
As a director, Cantor's work has found acclaim. "EnSuite," his first directorial effort, did well on the festival circuit and was screened at the Newport Beach Film Festival and the New York Shorts International Film Festival, among others, in 2021. He is also available for hire as an acting coach and consultant via his official website. And, having played everyone from a studio bigwig to a mob enforcer, he certainly has the range.