Those David Corenswet Superman Photos You Keep Seeing Are Fake - And Incredible

Social media is riddled with fake photos of David Corenswet dressed up as Superman.

With "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" finally out, all eyes are on James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Universe reboot. They previously revealed the initial slate of films in development, with the franchise kicking off with 2025's "Superman: Legacy." Gunn will be writing and directing the blockbuster. Plot details are slim, though we know the filmmaker has tied down an impressive array of talent.

After a lengthy audition process, "Pearl" actor David Corenswet officially nabbed the titular role, becoming our Clark Kent for the foreseeable future. Nicholas Hoult and Rachel Brosnahan have also been cast as Lex Luthor and Lois Lane. Production is set to commence in Atlanta in March 2024. And even though cameras haven't started rolling, photos of Corenswet's Superman suit have seemingly leaked. In early January 2024, seemingly realistic photos of Corenswet as the Man of Steel made the rounds online. The grainy, low-res images show the actor in the suit, rocking Kal-El's signature hair curl.

As impressive as the photos are, they're fake. They were likely made with Photoshop or artificial intelligence, as they have uncanny valley vibes. Gunn and Warner Bros. Pictures haven't debuted any first looks at "Superman: Legacy," though that'll likely change as production kicks into high gear.