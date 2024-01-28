Blue Bloods: Who Were The 5 Actors That Guest Starred In Fallen Heroes?
Any long-running procedural is likely to amass a collection of stellar episodes over the years. It's no surprise, then, that CBS drama "Blue Bloods" falls into those ranks, with a number of installments being noteworthy either due to having a particularly interesting case for the Reagan family to solve or including a great guest star. Season 11, Episode 13 — "Fallen Heroes" — falls into both of those categories.
It first deserves recognition as one of the best "Blue Bloods" episodes, earning a user rating of 8.1/10 on IMDb. The fast-paced episode sees Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) and Baez (Marisa Ramirez) investigate the murder of a comedy club owner, which puts them on a collision path with a comic Danny really likes. Meanwhile, Jamie (Will Estes) has his own problems as he stands up for a homeless veteran, leading to conflict with his father and police commissioner, Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck).
There are a surprising number of special guest stars featured throughout these myriad storylines, and it's the only time any of the characters appear in the drama series. Some may look familiar, while others' performances may intrigue viewers enough to make them interested in learning what else they've done. "Fallen Heroes" is a special highlight of Season 11, so let's look at five actors who made an impact even though they aren't in the main cast and what else they're known for.
Ben Bailey plays washed-up comedian Emmett Fells
As Danny and Baez look into the murder, Emmett Fells, a comedian Danny really enjoys, instantly becomes their lead suspect. Played by Ben Bailey, Emmett's alcoholism has led him to a not-great place when the officers pay him a visit. It's appropriate casting, given Bailey is a stand-up comedian in his own right, but people may be more likely to recognize him if they've ever stumbled upon an episode of "Cash Cab," which he was hosted for over 400 episodes.
He may be best known as a trivia show host, but he's an actor all the same, having appeared in a bunch of TV shows and movies over the years, including "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" and "30 Rock." More recently, Bailey has gone back to his "Cash Cab" roots on a new show called "Money Grab in the Cab," where he's continuing to ask trivia questions. This time, however, contestants are raising money to support their local chapters of Future Farmers of America.
Suffice it to say, Bailey is doing much better than Emmett Fells was in the "Fallen Heroes" episode of "Blue Bloods." While Baez is confident the comedian murdered the club's owner, Danny has his doubts, and those doubts are confirmed later on.
Katie Kreisler offers a devastating performance as Jill Carmago
Jamie's "Fallen Heroes" storyline tackles the real-world issue of far too many veterans who find they don't have a place to go when they return to the United States. The "Blue Bloods" episode opens with an unhoused woman played by Katie Kreisler throwing a water bottle at a police officer, requiring Jamie's intervention. He recognizes the woman, Jill Carmago, as someone who was with Danny back during his time in the service. Jamie wants to help her rather than merely tossing her in a cell.
The performer has many credits to her name, primarily in TV dramas like "The Blacklist" and "Mare of Easttown." When she's not performing in front of the camera, audiences are able to find her on stage, as she's rather prolific in the New York theater community. Kreisler has appeared on Broadway for a production of "The House of Blue Leaves" as well as several off-Broadway shows. Given Broadway's proximity to New York, it's no wonder she eventually made the trip to "Blue Bloods."
Jill's journey on "Fallen Heroes" ends on an optimistic note. After she chats with her former Marine buddy, Danny, she gives treatment a chance. Hopefully, things turned out for the best for her afterward, but Kreisler's role on the procedural was ultimately a one-shot appearance.
Ilana Becker plays a killer comedian
Danny's investigation sees him ask a few questions of another comedian, Ricki Blanton, played by Ilana Becker. She's in a much better place in life than Emmett Fells, whom she claims attacked her while she was on stage. Everything seems pretty cut and dry, but Danny's instincts prove right.
By the end of the "Blue Bloods" episode, it's revealed that Ricki is the one responsible for the comedy club owner's murder. It's a twist worthy of the procedural's legacy, and Becker plays the role of murderer perfectly despite her career tending to lean more toward laughs.
She's well-suited to play a stand-up comic, having starred in numerous comedies over the years, including "Kevin Can Wait," "Crashing," and "The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show." She may not be killing people in real life, but she's amassed an impressive resume, including earning quite a bit of praise for a Viberzi commercial where she plays the personification of irritable bowel syndrome. Speaking with Tablet Magazine, she explained her interest in that particular part. "I think women can be more than one thing at one time," she said. "I've always felt that. A woman can be funny and smart and sexy and gross. This is a dream role, because it encompasses everything I love about comedy."
Ben Rosenblatt gives up a lot of information as Ira Pressly
Shortly after finding the episode's murder victim's body, Danny and Baez speak with the deceased's son, Ira Pressly (Ben Rosenblatt). He seems like a solid suspect at first, as he wanted to franchise the comedy club against his mother's wishes. Of course, he's ultimately found innocent of the murder, but he does put the detectives on the trail of Emmett Fells. Danny is a fan of Fells, even if no one else is.
Rosenblatt is a performer with many skills. He has a slew of credits, having been featured in roles on both television and in theater, and he also co-hosts "Love Bites," a radio program. Outside of the acting world, he also sings for the band No Denial.
A multihyphenate talent, Rosenblatt's role in "Blue Bloods" is an appropriate one for someone with connections to the comedy scene. Among other accolades, his website contains a prime quote from a review he received from Berkshire Bright Focus that states, "Rosenblatt is a genuinely comic talent." Ira is mostly nervous during his interaction with Danny and Baez, but Rosenblatt likely could've performed some comedy had the scene called for it.
Jerry Dixon reprimands Jamie as Lars Hall
Jamie going behind another officer's back to stand up for an unhoused woman doesn't exactly get him on anyone's good side. A tense confrontation is broken up by Lars Hall (Jerry Dixon), who suspends Jamie and gets to do the classic cop drama cliche of asking for an officer's gun and shield. Jamie may have tried to do the right thing, but it ends up costing him, at least for a little bit.
Jerry Dixon (no, not the bassist for Warrant) has acted on-screen periodically since the 1990s. He may not have as many credits as the rest of "Blue Bloods'" "Fallen Heroes" cast, but he's had some roles here and there, including in shows like "Beverly Hills, 90210" and "Seinfeld." However, he's maintained a creative outlet beyond working in television, as he's prominent on the theater scene, including a stint working as the artistic director for Village Theatre in Seattle, WA, for three years.
Having all of these guest stars in a single episode of "Blue Bloods" is a perfect example of what makes the procedural so great. New York City is vast and vibrant, and there are always colorful characters to meet. These actors all embodied very different people, making "Fallen Heroes" a standout installment of Season 11.