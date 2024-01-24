Freaky Tales Review: Pedro Pascal Headlines Unbalanced Oakland Underdog Story

With the recent resurgence of the anthology series on television over the past decade, the good old-fashioned anthology film has been largely relegated to the trash heap of history. Studios are interested in building franchises rather than investing in standalone films — let alone several different short films loosely tied together into one semi-cohesive unit. "Freaky Tales" bucks that trend. A defiant underdog of a film, it serves as both a love letter to the Oakland of yesteryear as well as a wry acknowledgment of its faults. Not all of the vignettes are created equal, but each has its moments, and even when it's imperfect, "Freaky Tales" is a lot of fun, with engaging performances from both its veteran actors and rising stars alike.

"Freaky Tales" is broken down into four different stories, each taking place over the course of a few days in 1987 Oakland. The first ("The Gilman Strikes Back") sees a group of punks, including budding teen lovebirds Lucid (Jack Champion) and Tina (Ji-young Yoo), face off against an intimidating gang of neo-Nazis. After their club — a safe space for the young outcasts — is violently raided by the sneering white supremacists, the punks decide to launch a counteroffensive, defending their territory in a zany, triumphant street fight. The second ("Don't Fight the Feeling") features two young female music artists (Dominique Thorne and Normani) who are invited to participate in a rap battle with a much more established performer, Too $hort. The stakes are high and they worry about whether or not they're being brought in solely to be humiliated, but with the power of Oakland's mysterious green space energy (a recurring motif in the film), they have the confidence to shine against the rapper.

The third segment ("Born to Mack") stars Pedro Pascal as a rugged enforcer on the verge of retirement, when the sins of his past come back to create tragedy in his personal life. He reaches the conclusion of his character arc in the fourth short ("The Legend of Sleepy Floyd"), which details the coordinated robbery of players on the Oakland Warriors by operatives of The Guy (a cartoonishly villainous Ben Mendelsohn) and its bloody aftermath. Elements of each story are carried over into the others, creating a narrative thread that binds the various "Freaky Tales" together.