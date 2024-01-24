Why The Actress In Those ClearCaptions Commercials Looks (And Sounds) So Familiar

ClearCaptions — a company dedicated to helping those with hearing loss better communicate over the phone via a call captioning phone system — has released numerous ads over the years. After all, spreading awareness of such a useful device and outlining how those in need can get one is immensely important. Many of these advertisements, such as this one, feature the same woman explaining how ClearCaptions operates, the difference the captioning system makes when speaking to someone over the phone, and the costs involved. To some, she may sound and look familiar, and for good reason.

The actor in question at the center of these ClearCaptions commercials is Kathy Garver, who has been in the acting game since the 1950s. The former child star is most well-known for such television efforts as "Family Affair" and "Aunt Cissy," as well as films like "The Ten Commandments" and "Mom, Murder & Me." Garver is also a prolific voice actor, having contributed to "The Fonz and the Happy Days Gang," "Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends," and "Spider-Man: The Animated Series," to name a few, throughout her decades in the entertainment world.

Additionally, Garver is no stranger to commercials. She has appeared in several over the years, putting her among the more recognizable commercial actors.