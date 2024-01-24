Why The Actress In Those ClearCaptions Commercials Looks (And Sounds) So Familiar
ClearCaptions — a company dedicated to helping those with hearing loss better communicate over the phone via a call captioning phone system — has released numerous ads over the years. After all, spreading awareness of such a useful device and outlining how those in need can get one is immensely important. Many of these advertisements, such as this one, feature the same woman explaining how ClearCaptions operates, the difference the captioning system makes when speaking to someone over the phone, and the costs involved. To some, she may sound and look familiar, and for good reason.
The actor in question at the center of these ClearCaptions commercials is Kathy Garver, who has been in the acting game since the 1950s. The former child star is most well-known for such television efforts as "Family Affair" and "Aunt Cissy," as well as films like "The Ten Commandments" and "Mom, Murder & Me." Garver is also a prolific voice actor, having contributed to "The Fonz and the Happy Days Gang," "Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends," and "Spider-Man: The Animated Series," to name a few, throughout her decades in the entertainment world.
Additionally, Garver is no stranger to commercials. She has appeared in several over the years, putting her among the more recognizable commercial actors.
Kathy Garver has appeared in several other commercials over the years
While making appearances in film and television productions, Kathy Garver has also popped up in more than a few commercials simultaneously. First and foremost are her TV spots with ClearCaptions, which include the aforementioned "Read What a Caller Is Saying," "Easy Solution," and "Baseball." In each ad, she's front and center explaining to viewers potentially interested in the device how ClearCaptions works and how they can get ahold of one. These commercials have reached the airwaves throughout the 2020s.
Outside of ClearCaptions, Garver appeared in a HomeLight ad, playing a mother who tries to recommend that her son ask his second cousin Barry to be his real estate agent. Ultimately, he and his wife go with HomeLight instead. Come November 2022, she briefly stopped by a Cash App commercial, and she appeared in a TV spot for Valspar a few months later, in March 2023. Titled "Pool Party," the latter clip centers on a family trying to choose the right color to paint their kitchen. They take a look at one called "pool party," thus manifesting Garver and two other women in swim gear having a party in a mini inflatable pool.
From sitcoms to animated shows to commercials, Kathy Garver has proven time and time again to be dependable in front of the camera no matter the scenario.