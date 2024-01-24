Why The Actress In The HelloFresh Commercial Looks (And Sounds) So Familiar

Since late 2011, HelloFresh has been in the meal kit game, providing customers with high-quality meals of all kinds. Of course, even though the company has been around for well over a decade, it still goes out of its way to get more eyes on it and expand its reach. One such way it goes about doing so is through good old-fashioned television commercials, which give viewers a good idea of what to expect from the service. In the company's latest advertising campaign, it recruited some celebrity help to get its message across.

In late December 2023, HelloFresh dropped an ad on YouTube, which depicts a woman sifting through her refrigerator to select her next meal. Upon grabbing a container of plain chicken, she's taken aback by the presence of a talking disembodied head behind it. That head promptly emerges from the fridge, now atop a full body, to tell the masses all about the benefits of HelloFresh, taking her new friend on a journey of food exploration. This spokesperson is none other than actor and singer Keke Palmer, who has maintained a steady presence in popular culture for years.

For those unfamiliar with Palmer's work in the entertainment world, here are some of her highlights so far.