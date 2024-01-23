Who's The Actress In The Right Stuff Commercial About Bad Dates?

The Right Stuff is a dating app that concentrates on finding those with conservative values their perfect mate. One actress who appears in their Bad Dates ad is likely to be familiar to anyone with an internet connection: that's Arasha Lalani of the YouTube sketch comedy group Smosh and "The Spitball Podcast" playing one of the women in the commercial lamenting the awful and incompatible dates they've found through other services.

Lalani has become a prolific performer in short films like "The Bench" and "Fatherhood." She has a microscopic bit of a role in the Netflix Christmas film "Spirited" as well. Yet most of Lalani's time has been spent appearing in Smosh skits like "High School Musical Reunion" and performing onscreen as a member of the Smosh crew. She also produces and writes segments for the channel, such as "Eat it or Yeet It!" Among fans of the program, she's become known for her smooth ability to create believable but elaborate stories in which she blatantly lies about her life.

It turns out that Arasha Lalani's The Right Stuff commercial is known to her Smosh co-workers — and it even came up when they mocked another co-worker as part of their legendary "Funeral Roasts" series.