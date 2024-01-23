Avatar: The Last Airbender's New Trailer Changes Things Only Diehard Fans Noticed

Another trailer for Netflix's live-action "Avatar: The Last Airbender" adaptation has arrived, revealing new versions of familiar characters, stunning fantasy vistas, bending battles, and a few key changes to the source material. The trailer marks the one-month countdown to the new series' release on February 22. As the excitement builds, we continue to learn more about what exactly this new version of the beloved Nickelodeon animated series will look like.

Before we get to the changes, it's worth reviewing some familiar moments you may have missed in the new "Avatar" trailer. Characters like June the bounty hunter (Arden Cho), rebel leader Jet (Sebastian Amoruso), and the kooky King Bumi (Utkarsh Ambudkar) all appear in motion for the first time, and they all look great. We get glimpses at June's shirshu — the giant creature she rides — the dark version of the forest spirit Hei Bai. Fans of the Blue Spirit will be happy to see a few seconds of him battling side-by-side with Aang at a Fire Nation fortress, and there's even a shot of Aang flying with Teo (Lucian-River Chauhan) at the Northern Air Temple.

In addition to all of these reveals, the trailer gives more time and dialogue to the core characters, providing a better look at Aang (Gordon Cormier), Katara (Kiawentiio), Sokka (Ian Ousley), and Prince Zuko (Dallas Liu). The comedy of the original series is more present than in the last trailer, and overall, it's a strong showing of what's to come. There are some key differences from the original "Avatar: The Last Airbender," however, which diehard fans will surely pick up on.