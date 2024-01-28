Jujutsu Kaisen's Sukuna Vs My Hero Academia's All For One: Who Would Win & Why
Though anime series often have continuations that keep a story going after it has seemingly wrapped up, it's rare for shows to directly cross over with one another. Of course, that doesn't stop eager fans from wondering what might happen if characters from popular franchises like "Jujutsu Kaisen" and "My Hero Academia" were to face off.
With that in mind, viewers of both hit anime may find themselves wondering what would happen if two of the series' central villains were at odds with one another. Though All for One's (Akio Otsuka/John Swasey) centuries-long life makes him incredibly formidable in the quirk-filled world of "My Hero Academia," Sukuna (Junichi Sawabe/Ray Chase) has lived for even longer, making his power in "Jujutsu Kaisen" more frightening still.
While the answer to the question of who might come out on top between the two signature baddies is up for debate, especially depending on which versions of these characters we're setting against one another, it seems safe to say that Sukuna would likely be the one to be declared victorious in this bout. After all, in "Jujutsu Kaisen," only Satoru Gojo's (Yuichi Nakamura/Kaiji Tang) incredibly broken power set has come close to making a proper dent in Sukuna thus far.
All for One may put up a strong fight in his Season 3 form
Part of what makes it so difficult to parse out who might win between All for One and Sukuna is the fact that their powersets are so different. Furthermore, it can also be tough to keep track of All for One's massive moveset, one that's made up of over a dozen combined quirks. Looking at a list of his powers, it would seem that Hypertrophy, Super Regeneration, and Air Cannon would be quirks that could give him an edge.
Meanwhile, Sukuna also has quite a bevy of powers to choose from, though in his case, they're supernatural. In his corner are lofty moves like Reverse Cursed Technique, Malevolent Shrine, and the absolutely brutal World-Splitting Slash, which was used to one-shot one of the series' strongest characters.
Though Sukuna from Season 1 of "Jujutsu Kaisen" going up against a Season 3 All for One from "My Hero Academia" could be an exceptionally close fight, Sukuna's abilities have tripled since then. Now, having swallowed 15 out of 20 fingers, Sukuna has become exceptionally dangerous.
Though there's still an argument to be made in All for One's favor, especially considering the ingenious ways that he combines his quirks, the current version of Sukuna would obliterate any version of All for One that we've seen, and that pretty much settles it as far as our money is concerned.