Jujutsu Kaisen's Sukuna Vs My Hero Academia's All For One: Who Would Win & Why

Though anime series often have continuations that keep a story going after it has seemingly wrapped up, it's rare for shows to directly cross over with one another. Of course, that doesn't stop eager fans from wondering what might happen if characters from popular franchises like "Jujutsu Kaisen" and "My Hero Academia" were to face off.

With that in mind, viewers of both hit anime may find themselves wondering what would happen if two of the series' central villains were at odds with one another. Though All for One's (Akio Otsuka/John Swasey) centuries-long life makes him incredibly formidable in the quirk-filled world of "My Hero Academia," Sukuna (Junichi Sawabe/Ray Chase) has lived for even longer, making his power in "Jujutsu Kaisen" more frightening still.

While the answer to the question of who might come out on top between the two signature baddies is up for debate, especially depending on which versions of these characters we're setting against one another, it seems safe to say that Sukuna would likely be the one to be declared victorious in this bout. After all, in "Jujutsu Kaisen," only Satoru Gojo's (Yuichi Nakamura/Kaiji Tang) incredibly broken power set has come close to making a proper dent in Sukuna thus far.