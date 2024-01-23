The Mean Girls Box Office Is A Win For The Plastics - But Is It A Paper Champion?

"Mean Girls" continues to be Queen Bee at the box office, but is it really a success? Arguably one of the best comedies of all time, the original 2004 "Mean Girls" continues to endure two decades after its release. The teen film's success led to a Broadway musical, with film writer Tina Fey steering the ship. Now, a cinematic adaptation of the musical, simply titled "Mean Girls," is dominating at the box office. Released on January 12, 2024, the pic debuted to a decent $28.6 million domestically, a solid opening no doubt fueled by hardcore fans of the franchise. In its second weekend, the picture once again took the number-one spot, grossing $11.7 million — with its domestic total now over $50 million, crossing a competent milestone.

But that first-to-second-weekend drop-off is staggering — at 59%. It was an expected drop, but one that could potentially spell discomfort for the longevity of the Paramount pic. With a modest production budget of $36 million, the new "Mean Girls" is already a profitable venture for the studio, especially when one considers its current worldwide total of $66 million. But the box office has been noticeably quiet in the last two weeks, being fueled mainly by "Mean Girls" and Jason Statham's "The Beekeeper." Compare early-January 2024 weekends to the previous year, and it's clear the box office isn't stacking up. While "Mean Girls" is a win in the early-January dumping ground, how long does it have left at the box office?

The real question is, can the musical remake cross the $100 million barrier and outgross the over-$130 million worldwide haul of the original? When adjusted for inflation, the Lindsay Lohan pic currently stands at a crazy $211 million — a threshold that seems like it would take a Herculean effort to cross.