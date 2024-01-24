Rocky IV's Robot Was A Joke - But Its Behind-The-Scenes Story Will Make You Cry
The beefy fights, testosterone-fueled workout montages, and larger-than-life adversary of "Rocky IV" mark a definitive change for the once-grounded franchise while reflecting the excessive nature of '80s America. Perhaps no element exemplifies this better than the sentient robot, Sico. In the film, Sico is given to Paulie (Burt Young) as a birthday present from Rocky (Sylvester Stallone). While initially disturbed by the contraption, Paulie grows fond of his new companion, particularly when he changes the robot's settings to give it a female voice.
Similar to its role in the movie, Sico was created to provide friendship to someone who needed it most. The robot was presented on a talk show, where its creator, Robert Doornick, promoted its ability to communicate with neurodivergent children. Stallone then reached out to Doornick, hoping to use the robot to interact with his autistic son, Seargeoh. The meeting proved successful, as Seargeoh and his father fell in love with Sico. As a result, Stallone offered to include the remarkable invention in "Rocky IV," with Doornick operating and voicing the character.
The team had a blast with Sico while making the film and planned extra scenes involving the machine that didn't make the final cut. So, when Stallone finally had the opportunity to touch up "Rocky IV," the robot's absence left many scratching their heads.
Sico's removal from the Rocky IV Director's Cut has caused controversy
Sico had a surprisingly extensive life following its cinematic debut in "Rocky IV." The robot made subsequent appearances on TV specials, music videos, sitcoms, and even tours with James Brown, where the two performed the "Rocky IV" original song "Living in America." There were even talks of a spinoff series focused on Paulie and Sico. But when the time came for "Rocky IV" to have another moment in the spotlight, Sylvester Stallone stopped any chance of Sico joining the action.
When announcing his plans for a "Rocky IV" director's cut in 2020, Stallone added that the robot would not be included. While Sico's erasure can be chopped up to the filmmaker's efforts to make the story a more grounded affair, Robert Doornick believed that another reason was to blame. "By causing turmoil among the fans of Sico, it generates more publicity," he told Empire Magazine. "And by removing the robot from the movie, it saves money in royalty fees because he is a member of the Screen Actors Guild. Sico receives [checks] all the time — and of course, he sends them over to me."
Removing Sico was especially distressing, as it halted further opportunities to spread International Robotics' mission of connecting with neurodivergent kids, similar to how they helped Stallone's son. Sico's memorable appearance and earnings from the original film allowed the company to visit and donate to various schools, hospitals, orphanages, and more. While Stallone's vision deserves respect, it's still a saddening moment for fans of Sico and the team behind the marvelous machine.