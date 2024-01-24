Rocky IV's Robot Was A Joke - But Its Behind-The-Scenes Story Will Make You Cry

The beefy fights, testosterone-fueled workout montages, and larger-than-life adversary of "Rocky IV" mark a definitive change for the once-grounded franchise while reflecting the excessive nature of '80s America. Perhaps no element exemplifies this better than the sentient robot, Sico. In the film, Sico is given to Paulie (Burt Young) as a birthday present from Rocky (Sylvester Stallone). While initially disturbed by the contraption, Paulie grows fond of his new companion, particularly when he changes the robot's settings to give it a female voice.

Similar to its role in the movie, Sico was created to provide friendship to someone who needed it most. The robot was presented on a talk show, where its creator, Robert Doornick, promoted its ability to communicate with neurodivergent children. Stallone then reached out to Doornick, hoping to use the robot to interact with his autistic son, Seargeoh. The meeting proved successful, as Seargeoh and his father fell in love with Sico. As a result, Stallone offered to include the remarkable invention in "Rocky IV," with Doornick operating and voicing the character.

The team had a blast with Sico while making the film and planned extra scenes involving the machine that didn't make the final cut. So, when Stallone finally had the opportunity to touch up "Rocky IV," the robot's absence left many scratching their heads.