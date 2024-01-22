Who Is The Actor In Hellmann's Super Bowl Commercial & Why Do Barbie Fans Recognize Her?

On January 22, mayonnaise brand Hellmann's dropped a preview of its 2024 Super Bowl commercial on YouTube. The video reveals that the spot stars a well-known comedic actor whose job entails attempting to hold several jars of mayo and a fluffy cat while posing for a photographer.

Those familiar with her extensive resume will recognize this actor as Kate McKinnon, making her Super Bowl commercial debut. Her most recent role before this ad was Weird Barbie in Greta Gerwig's "Barbie." The character, who lives on the outskirts of Barbieland, plays a significant part in the acclaimed comedy's narrative. When Stereotypical Barbie (Margot Robbie) starts feeling human anxieties for the first time, she visits Weird Barbie, hoping an outsider's perspective will help her understand her affliction.

Now, for Hellmann's, McKinnon is working with a cat and promoting the mayonnaise brand's ongoing environmental initiative, evoking two notable parts from her acclaimed sketch comedy work before "Barbie."