Moonstruck Director Norman Jewison Dies At 97

Oscar winner Norman Jewison, best known for directing "Moonstruck" and "Fiddler on the Roof," has died.

The celebrated Canadian filmmaker's publicist Jeff Sanderson confirmed that the creative died at his Los Angeles home on Saturday (via The Hollywood Reporter). Jewison was 97. Take a brief look at Jewison's CV and cinephiles will find over half a dozen memorable films that continue to stand the test of time. From the ever-iconic Cher-starring rom-com "Moonstruck" to the sci-fi flick "Rollerball," Jewison was a pronounced and diverse filmmaker who continued to push boundaries with each new release. Over his career, Jewison was nominated for a whopping seven Oscars. The Academy awarded him the Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award in 1999, 33 years after he received his first nomination for the comedy "The Russians Are Coming, the Russians Are Coming."

Born in Toronto, Canada in 1926, Jewison began working in television in the early 50s. He directed and produced "The Judy Garland Show" in 1963, cementing his talent as a director and producer. By then, Jewison was already a stand-out in Hollywood, having directed pictures like "40 Pounds of Trouble" and "The Thrill of it All." At the tail end of the '60s, he had three back-to-back must-watches in the form of "In The Heat of the Night," the brilliant "Thomas Crown Affair," and the Beau Bridges-starring "Gaily, Gaily."

While speaking with CBC in 2011, the director reflected on his legacy as a filmmaker. For Jewison, his talent relied on picking the right stories and themes that intrigued him. "I think filmmakers make films about subjects that they care about," he said. "You're motivated by your passions for certain things..."