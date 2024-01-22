Moonstruck Director Norman Jewison Dies At 97
Oscar winner Norman Jewison, best known for directing "Moonstruck" and "Fiddler on the Roof," has died.
The celebrated Canadian filmmaker's publicist Jeff Sanderson confirmed that the creative died at his Los Angeles home on Saturday (via The Hollywood Reporter). Jewison was 97. Take a brief look at Jewison's CV and cinephiles will find over half a dozen memorable films that continue to stand the test of time. From the ever-iconic Cher-starring rom-com "Moonstruck" to the sci-fi flick "Rollerball," Jewison was a pronounced and diverse filmmaker who continued to push boundaries with each new release. Over his career, Jewison was nominated for a whopping seven Oscars. The Academy awarded him the Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award in 1999, 33 years after he received his first nomination for the comedy "The Russians Are Coming, the Russians Are Coming."
Born in Toronto, Canada in 1926, Jewison began working in television in the early 50s. He directed and produced "The Judy Garland Show" in 1963, cementing his talent as a director and producer. By then, Jewison was already a stand-out in Hollywood, having directed pictures like "40 Pounds of Trouble" and "The Thrill of it All." At the tail end of the '60s, he had three back-to-back must-watches in the form of "In The Heat of the Night," the brilliant "Thomas Crown Affair," and the Beau Bridges-starring "Gaily, Gaily."
While speaking with CBC in 2011, the director reflected on his legacy as a filmmaker. For Jewison, his talent relied on picking the right stories and themes that intrigued him. "I think filmmakers make films about subjects that they care about," he said. "You're motivated by your passions for certain things..."
Norman Jewison was a cinematic icon
It would be unfair to tie down Norman Jewison to one genre, theme, or idea. From social dramas and biopics like "The Hurricane" to beautiful romantic pictures like "Moonstruck" and "Only You," it seemed like Jewison could do it all.
While speaking with Chron in 2007, Jewison discussed the idea of having every picture feel unique. "I've always felt that every film should have a look and feel of its own," he said. "I tried to not make people conscious that the film is being directed." Jewison continued by discussing his favorite genres to work in, saying, "I love musicals, I love comedy, I love drama. Between you and me, I think my métier is probably musicals..." Jewison sure did adore musicals, directing two iconic pictures in the form of "Jesus Christ Superstar" and "The Fiddler on the Roof."
But the director was also intrigued by social injustice, creating a series of films that tackled race issues — they include boxer Rubin Carter's biopic "The Hurricane," Sidney Poitier's "In the Heat of the Night," and "A Soldier's Story."
Jewison leaves behind a fascinating legacy of American films, one that cinephiles will continue to investigate for decades to come. But in a conversation with Global News, Jewison made it clear: he's a Canadian filmmaker, despite shooting a bulk of his pictures in America. "A lot of [my films] them are about America because that's where I was making my films and that's where I found my inspiration," Jewison explained to the outlet. Alongside the myriad of kudos he received from American institutions, Jewison also holds the honor of being awarded the Companions of the Order of Canada — one of the highest achievements a Canadian can receive.