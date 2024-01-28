That Controversial Doctor Who Davros Redesign Explained

Showrunner Russell T. Davies wants Whovians to understand that the Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) isn't the only character on "Doctor Who" who can rock a facelift. In late 2023, the BBC revealed a total makeover for Davros (Julian Bleach) that saw the tyrannical creator of the Daleks lose his facial scarring and wheelchair. The fan response was ... mixed, to say the least, but Davies stands by the decision. During an episode of "Doctor Who: Unleashed," Davies offered his thought process and why neither he nor any of his colleagues are interested in reverting to the original design.

"We had long conversations about bringing Davros back because he's a fantastic character. Time and society and culture and taste has moved on, and there's a problem with the Davros of old in that he's a wheelchair user who is evil," said Davies. "I had problems with that, and a lot of us on the production team had problems with that — associating disability with evil — and trust me, there's a very long tradition of this. I'm not blaming people in the past at all, but the world changes, and when the world changes, 'Doctor Who' has to change as well. ... This is 2023. This is our lens."

Despite certain critical conversations occurring online, this idea is nothing new for "Doctor Who." Disability activism, LGBT+ rights, and pronoun education might be comparatively new subjects for the Doctor, but sociopolitics has been a narrative mainstay since the very beginning. No, not the beginning of the 2005 revival — the beginning of everything: 1963.