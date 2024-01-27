Chicago Fire's Taylor Kinney Won't Get A Severide Spin-Off For A Good Reason

Andrea Newman teased that instead of Severide being sent off to head an entirely new One Chicago show, the character's arson investigation activities will play a part in his "Chicago Fire" Season 12 story.

"As Kidd [Miranda Rae Mayo] says early on in [Season 12, Episode 1], she considers arson as his 'drug,' and it's an addiction for him and he gets lost in it," Newman said. "It's partly because it's in the blood, his dad was also in OFI, but partly because there's something that just taps into something deep within him when he gets into it. It then becomes a danger zone for him in some ways — but he also loves it and obviously has the skills for it. So that struggle will be a big part of the first few episodes of the season."

Severide's father, Benny, is indeed a former firefighter who becomes an OFI captain, so the passion and talent for arson investigation seems to run in the family. Benny dies in the "Chicago Fire" Season 7 episode "All the Proof," and while the father and son have a strained relationship throughout the show, the younger Severide does love his dearly departed dad greatly. Future episodes will no doubt reveal whether Severide's OFI obsession is ultimately about the thrill of the investigation or if he's tempted by the prospect of imitating his father's career path. Regardless of how things play out, the character is well and truly back on "Chicago Fire" — with a brand-new bag of arson investigation tricks at his disposal.