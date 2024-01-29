AI Reimagines Deadpool's Costume In Different Countries - And The Results Are Bonkers
Technically, "Uncanny X-Force" #1 introduces a black-and-white variant of Wade Wilson's costume and "Deadpool (Vol. 6)" #1 showcases a veritable rainbow of options with the Mercs for Money squad, but Deadpool really only has one look. So when someone in the community decides to switch up the Merc with a Mouth's aesthetic, it's simultaneously refreshing and worrisome. On the one hand, why mess with a good thing when it's so clearly working? On the other hand, Wade would approve of the potential chaos, and standing between Marvel's favorite R-rated prankster and something he wants feels like an easy way to lose vital extremities.
@planet.ai
Asking AI to Draw Countries as Deadpool! #ai #midjourney #deadpool #country
♬ Deadpool – X Gon' Give It To Ya – Main Theme – Geek Music
In September 2023, digital artists PlanetAI, the same two friends who used AI to reimagine Iron Man's costume in different countries, posted a video to TikTok displaying 19 possible costume changes for the antihero, each one thematically designed to represent a different country. From Haiti and Tanzania to Japan and Mexico, the results are bonkers. The best part? PlanetAI's art offers some hilarious lore possibilities because some of their work looks suspiciously like other famous superheroes. One of the costumes is definitely Wolverine, no surprises there, but who knew that Deadpool is such a big "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" fan?
Is Deadpool cosplaying as other superheroes?
Some of PlanetAI's creations — the Argentinian, Brazilian, Colombian, German, Italian, Pakistani, and Turkish designs — exist in the same sandbox as the Mercs for Money, which really just means that they're Deadpool's regular onesie in different hues. Some interesting discolorations on the German Deadpool's mask suggest he briefly lost a gunfight, and the Turkish Deadpool has a neat cape, but that's about it for the first batch.
The Australian, Chinese, Indian, Japanese, Mexican, and Saudi Arabian Deadpools are more invested in branching out because each costume benefits from new elements outside the color wheel. On one end of the spectrum, the Indian Deadpool is held together by rivets, intricate line work, and a flowery scarf, which is genuinely beautiful. On the opposite end of the spectrum, the Japanese Deadpool is a cold-blooded killing machine — a far cry from the regular Deadpool, who is a frivolous and silly killing machine. Meanwhile, the Haitian Deadpool makes the bold choice to add mouth details.
And for the big reveal, five variants in PlanetAI's video look like Deadpool is cosplaying as other superheroes. The Nigerian Deadpool is a dead ringer for Raphael — yes, as in the turtle — and there's no pretending that the Swedish Deadpool isn't reminiscent of Wolverine. The other three involve more guesswork, but the inspiration seems clear. The Greek Deadpool matches Moon Knight's vibe, the Tanzanian Deadpool is the Black Panther but red and gray, and the Egyptian Deadpool feels like a Killmonger fan. But let's be real, who isn't a huge fan of Killmonger?