AI Reimagines Deadpool's Costume In Different Countries - And The Results Are Bonkers

Some of PlanetAI's creations — the Argentinian, Brazilian, Colombian, German, Italian, Pakistani, and Turkish designs — exist in the same sandbox as the Mercs for Money, which really just means that they're Deadpool's regular onesie in different hues. Some interesting discolorations on the German Deadpool's mask suggest he briefly lost a gunfight, and the Turkish Deadpool has a neat cape, but that's about it for the first batch.

The Australian, Chinese, Indian, Japanese, Mexican, and Saudi Arabian Deadpools are more invested in branching out because each costume benefits from new elements outside the color wheel. On one end of the spectrum, the Indian Deadpool is held together by rivets, intricate line work, and a flowery scarf, which is genuinely beautiful. On the opposite end of the spectrum, the Japanese Deadpool is a cold-blooded killing machine — a far cry from the regular Deadpool, who is a frivolous and silly killing machine. Meanwhile, the Haitian Deadpool makes the bold choice to add mouth details.

And for the big reveal, five variants in PlanetAI's video look like Deadpool is cosplaying as other superheroes. The Nigerian Deadpool is a dead ringer for Raphael — yes, as in the turtle — and there's no pretending that the Swedish Deadpool isn't reminiscent of Wolverine. The other three involve more guesswork, but the inspiration seems clear. The Greek Deadpool matches Moon Knight's vibe, the Tanzanian Deadpool is the Black Panther but red and gray, and the Egyptian Deadpool feels like a Killmonger fan. But let's be real, who isn't a huge fan of Killmonger?