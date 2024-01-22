AI Reimagines Iron Man's Costume In Different Countries - The Results Are Amazing

Tony Stark is a superhero with style. When he isn't shamelessly flirting, the genius, billionaire, playboy, and philanthropist spends his spare time mocking up new Iron Man suits. The Marvel Cinematic Universe nailed Stark's creative urges so well that even casual fans know how obsessive the guy can be when it comes to his armor. Canonically, the MCU's Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) built around 100 suits. That approximate sum is technically bigger than his comic counterpart's catalog, but Comic Tony Stark enjoys a wider variety of designs. On the big screen, Stark got the Hulkbuster but, on the page, he also got the Godbuster and the Fing Fang Foombuster — lots of bustin'.

Since this Ken's job is Excess, it makes sense for the fandom to explore and expand Stark's wardrobe. Digital artist Planet AI posted a video to TikTok in early 2023 that offers new takes on Iron Man's armor as if it were themed around different countries. It's a little sillier when AI reimagines Superman's costume because he's a global hero, but Stark's a raging capitalist, so this experiment isn't even out of character for the dude. Let the product placement begin!

From Saudi Arabia and Brazil to Japan and Canada, Planet AI's video offers 14 new suits for Stark's collection. Nothing wild, just some cool new color palettes and some alterations to the lines of the armor. Oh, and Greece Iron Man looks like he could and would fell nations without losing a single wink of sleep. Again, nothing major.