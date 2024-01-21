How Sarah Rafferty's Dr. Pamela Blake Left Chicago Med - But Will She Return?

NBC's "One Chicago" group of shows has been running fairly smoothly for nearly 10 years now. That doesn't mean that "Chicago Fire," "Chicago P.D.," and "Chicago Med" haven't said goodbye to their fair share of characters, though. However, plenty of actors have left the "One Chicago" franchise over the years, including Sarah Rafferty. The actor, who is likely best known for her role as Donna Paulsen on USA's "Suits," appears throughout "Chicago Med" Season 7 as Dr. Pamela Blake, the chief of transplantation surgery at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center.

"Chicago Med" Season 7 ends, however, with Dr. Crockett Marcel (Dominic Rains) forced to choose between saving Blake's life or putting her at risk to restore full mobility to her hands. He ultimately picks the former option. Consequently, Blake leaves Gaffney behind early in "Chicago Med" Season 8 to focus on recovering her motor skills, and she cuts off all ties to Crockett. It's later revealed that Blake recovered from her surgery and accepted a new position at a hospital in Boston.

It was, in other words, the fallout of Blake's operation and dissolution of her relationship with Crockett that led to Rafferty's character exiting "Chicago Med." So far, there's been no reason to suspect that Rafferty's departure was partly due to any disagreements between her and the "Chicago Med" creative team. Instead, Blake's story just seems to have organically run its course, though it's worth noting that the door has been left open for her to return in a future season or episode.