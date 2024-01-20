Were The Golden Girls Friends In Real Life?

Nothing makes you want to bust out a cheesecake and get down to gossiping quite like the "Golden Girls" theme song. But the catchy intro — the one that begins with the immortal line "Thank you for being a friend" — calls into question how tight-knit the golden foursome really was.

From 1985 to 1992, "The Golden Girls" followed housemates Blanche Devereaux (Rue McClanahan), Rose Nylund (Betty White), Dorothy Zbornak (Bea Arthur), and Sophia Petrillo (Estelle Getty) as they lived out their golden years together in Miami. For the most part, the four actors were as amicable as their characters. In her 2007 memoir, "My First Five Husbands...and the Ones Who Got Away" (via E! News), McClanahan wrote, "[The] chemistry was plain as a preacher's daughter. Our set was a happy one."

White concurred, remarking in her own 1987 memoir, "Betty White in Person," "I don't even want to contemplate what the set of 'The Golden Girls' would be like if we didn't all support and respect one another." For White, the on-set camaraderie felt even stronger. "The fact that we also happen to be nuts about each other was an added starter which could not have been foreseen when the show was first put together," she added.

Still, some cast members were closer than others. White and McClanahan were already friends upon joining "The Golden Girls," having worked together previously on the '80s sitcom "Mama's Family," and they stayed close after "Golden Girls" ended. However, White and Arthur's relationship was somewhat contentious.