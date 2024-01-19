Who Are The Football Players In The Lays Super Bowl Commercial?

While big-budget, celebrity-heavy commercials are an even more important part of the Super Bowl than actual football for a certain contingent of viewers, some brands have started debuting their ads before the big game. During the NFL playoffs, Frito-Lay did just that and premiered a Super Bowl-themed commercial titled "Taste the Victory with Frito-Lay!" that will run through 2024's Super Bowl LVIII. "Trust me on this. Lay's taste like winning the Super Bowl," says one of the spot's stars, speaking from personal experience.

Even casual NFL fans will likely recognize that this football player is Marshawn Lynch, who won the Super Bowl as a running back for the Seattle Seahawks in 2014. The man he's speaking to in this opening shot is Rob Gronkowski, a four-time Super Bowl winner with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Rounding out the ad's slate of NFL champions is Troy Polamalu, who shows up about halfway through, sitting in a barber chair, showing off his signature long, wavy hair. The former safety won the Super Bowl in 2006 and 2009 on the Pittsburgh Steelers.

When Lynch claims that Lay's chips taste like winning a world championship, Gronkowski and Polamalu are among the foremost experts on what that feels like.