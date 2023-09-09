Scott Bakula's Star Trek Return Could Happen In Strange New Worlds

It's been nearly two entire decades since "Star Trek: Enterprise" received an abrupt end at the hands of United Paramount Network, with the show getting canceled after a run of four seasons. It's a loss that many avid fans of the sci-fi franchise still mourn, partially owing to the slew of unresolved "Star Trek: Enterprise" plotlines, but also due to having to say goodbye to the Enterprise's colorful crew all too soon.

Scott Bakula's Jonathan Archer and the rest of the show's major characters have largely been absent from subsequent "Star Trek" productions, but for a franchise as interconnected as this one, the hope that they might one day make a return remains. In fact, a certain interview from Bakula himself has led some fans to wonder if Archer may be making a grand resurgence on "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds."

In an interview with TrekMovie, Bakula spoke about the possibility of reprising his "Star Trek" role in the future. "I've been doing this too long to ever say never or no to anybody," the actor explained. "I talk to everybody about stuff. So, sure."