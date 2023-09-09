Scott Bakula's Star Trek Return Could Happen In Strange New Worlds
It's been nearly two entire decades since "Star Trek: Enterprise" received an abrupt end at the hands of United Paramount Network, with the show getting canceled after a run of four seasons. It's a loss that many avid fans of the sci-fi franchise still mourn, partially owing to the slew of unresolved "Star Trek: Enterprise" plotlines, but also due to having to say goodbye to the Enterprise's colorful crew all too soon.
Scott Bakula's Jonathan Archer and the rest of the show's major characters have largely been absent from subsequent "Star Trek" productions, but for a franchise as interconnected as this one, the hope that they might one day make a return remains. In fact, a certain interview from Bakula himself has led some fans to wonder if Archer may be making a grand resurgence on "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds."
In an interview with TrekMovie, Bakula spoke about the possibility of reprising his "Star Trek" role in the future. "I've been doing this too long to ever say never or no to anybody," the actor explained. "I talk to everybody about stuff. So, sure."
A Bakula cameo in Strange New Worlds makes sense (but there are other options too)
Out of the various "Star Trek" productions that are actively running right now, "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" feels the most likely to feature a return for Scott Bakula's Jonathan Archer. For one thing, the show draws heavily from legacy series and features various pre-existing characters, such as Spock (Ethan Peck) and Number One (Rebecca Romijn). "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" Season 2 even makes reference to Bakula's Archer, with Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) proclaiming his deep admiration for the Enterprise captain. Suffice to say, the foundation of a potential crossover is already there.
Of course, one can't rule out the chance that Bakula could make his "Star Trek" return on a different show. The animated series "Star Trek: Lower Decks," for instance, also showcases a deep appreciation for the franchise's history and past characters. For his part, Bakula also indicated that he'd be willing to voice Archer in an animated production. "I've done a bunch of animated voice-over work and animation, so I enjoy it," he explained.
Whatever the case, it seems that "Star Trek" fans have a solid chance of seeing Archer once again in a fresh story. Whether other members of the Enterprise crew would tag along, however, is another matter entirely.