Disney Reportedly Developing A Star Wars Version Of Marvel's What If...?
In addition to its live-action shows, Marvel Studios has stepped into the world of animation since bringing its titular cinematic universe to Disney+. "What If...?" — a series all about alternate timelines in the franchise where changes big and small alter the course of stories fans have come to know — is now two seasons deep and has more than impressed. Thus, it's no surprise that rumors are circulating regarding Disney setting its sights on giving another blockbuster franchise the "What If...?" treatment.
According to tenured Hollywood insider Daniel Richtman, Disney may take the idea of "What If...?" to a galaxy far, far away. In a recent Patreon post, Richtman claimed that a "Star Wars" take on "What If...?" is on its way in the coming years. Who could be involved or if the project would take a live-action or animated approach is unknown. Of course, it's important to remember that neither Disney nor Lucasfilm has confirmed such an endeavor, so it's best to take this report with a grain of salt for the time being.
Until something official comes out about this supposed "Star Wars: What If...?" production, at least there are comics of a similar style for fans to enjoy.
Star Wars has delved into these types of stories before
It's no secret that while "Star Wars" has largely been rooted in film and television, it's no stranger to books and comics as well. Since the franchise's inception, tales of all kinds have made their way into print, expanding on popular characters, recontextualizing canon events, and retelling big and small screen stories. One comic title from the early 2000s even took a swing at telling "What If...?" style stories before Marvel's "What If...?" comic line was ever adapted for TV. The series is called "Star Wars Infinities," and it's one of the most fascinating anomalies in "Star Wars" history. Launched in 2001 and running until 2004, these comics take the original "Star Wars" trilogy and flip it on its head.
Each film is revised individually, with small changes leading to much larger, timeline-altering ones. For instance, in "Star Wars Infinities: A New Hope," Luke Skywalker's failure to destroy the Death Star leads to Princess Leia's capture by the Empire and transformation into a Sith. In "Infinities: The Empire Strikes Back," Luke is killed on Hoth, prompting Leia to train as a Jedi under Yoda, and in "Infinities: Return of the Jedi," Luke and Leia team up to defeat the Emperor, which ends in their father, Darth Vader joining forces with them and returning to the light. He even adopts an all-white suit in the aftermath.
If "Star Wars Infinities" is of any indication, a "Star Wars: What If...?" series could be something special. Hopefully, there's more to the report that such a production is in development and it's not a mere unfounded rumor.