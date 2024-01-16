Disney Reportedly Developing A Star Wars Version Of Marvel's What If...?

In addition to its live-action shows, Marvel Studios has stepped into the world of animation since bringing its titular cinematic universe to Disney+. "What If...?" — a series all about alternate timelines in the franchise where changes big and small alter the course of stories fans have come to know — is now two seasons deep and has more than impressed. Thus, it's no surprise that rumors are circulating regarding Disney setting its sights on giving another blockbuster franchise the "What If...?" treatment.

According to tenured Hollywood insider Daniel Richtman, Disney may take the idea of "What If...?" to a galaxy far, far away. In a recent Patreon post, Richtman claimed that a "Star Wars" take on "What If...?" is on its way in the coming years. Who could be involved or if the project would take a live-action or animated approach is unknown. Of course, it's important to remember that neither Disney nor Lucasfilm has confirmed such an endeavor, so it's best to take this report with a grain of salt for the time being.

Until something official comes out about this supposed "Star Wars: What If...?" production, at least there are comics of a similar style for fans to enjoy.