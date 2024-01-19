The New Venom 3 Logo You Keep Seeing Online Is Actually Fake
"Venom 3" will be released on November 8, 2024, a little over three years after the franchise's second film. In January, before the release of any official footage, several outlets began circulating what was purportedly an official "Venom 3" logo. However, internet sleuths quickly deduced that this image is not officially associated with the project.
The first site to claim that this supposed "Venom 3" logo was real was Collider. "Collider snapped an image of the new logo recently," the outlet stated in a piece, providing no further context on how it came upon the image.
In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, content creator Cris Parker pointed out that Collider's image is effectively identical to a design that DeviantArt user Andrewvm created and shared in May 2022. The one key difference between the two is that Collider's logo is colored blue instead of the original's silver. Everything else looks the same, meaning that the alleged "Venom 3" logo is confirmed to be fake.
Sony showed a Venom 3 logo shortly before the fake began circulating
Adding another layer to the strange story of this fake logo's propagation is that Sony revealed real branding for the movie around the same time. During a Sony presentation at the 2024 CES trade show in Las Vegas, logos for six of the studio's upcoming blockbusters — including "Venom 3" — were displayed on a screen.
First look at the Venom 3 logo from the Sony CES2024 Press Conference pic.twitter.com/s4UT5ttSKC
— Spider-Man News (@SpiderMan_Newz) January 9, 2024
That said — just like the fake — the real logo simply consists of the Venom name and the number 3, with no subtitle. Given that the second Venom movie is titled "Let There Be Carnage" and not "Venom 2," it's possible "Venom 3" is just a working title. That Sony didn't officially release the logo after the CES presentation likely means, at the very least, it's not final. That could mean all that's left is the addition of a subtitle, or this could merely be a temporary logo that will have no relevance to the finished product.
For now, Venom fans eager for something more official will have to wait for more information to drop as the November 8 release date of "Venom 3" nears closer.