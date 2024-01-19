The New Venom 3 Logo You Keep Seeing Online Is Actually Fake

"Venom 3" will be released on November 8, 2024, a little over three years after the franchise's second film. In January, before the release of any official footage, several outlets began circulating what was purportedly an official "Venom 3" logo. However, internet sleuths quickly deduced that this image is not officially associated with the project.

The first site to claim that this supposed "Venom 3" logo was real was Collider. "Collider snapped an image of the new logo recently," the outlet stated in a piece, providing no further context on how it came upon the image.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, content creator Cris Parker pointed out that Collider's image is effectively identical to a design that DeviantArt user Andrewvm created and shared in May 2022. The one key difference between the two is that Collider's logo is colored blue instead of the original's silver. Everything else looks the same, meaning that the alleged "Venom 3" logo is confirmed to be fake.