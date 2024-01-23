AI Reimagines Stormtrooper Costumes In Different Countries - The Results Are Awesome

PlanetAI's stormtrooper armors based on Belgium, Brazil, Germany, Greece, and the Netherlands all stick with the tried-and-true profile but shift the familiar colors to better match their respective countries, with the new shades offering promising lore potential. The Belgian, Brazilian, Dutch, and Greek stormtroopers have clearly seen battle, while the German stormtrooper is just as clearly a high-ranking official. The dude probably blusters orders from behind a desk, and even if he sometimes gets his hands dirty, he's definitely a bootlicker.

Meanwhile, the Bulgarian, Chinese, Indian, Iranian, Mexican, Portuguese, and South African stormtroopers offer more than just a simple paint job. These designs boast intricate patterns that suggest a more formal usage than warfare. Maybe the Indian stormtrooper armor, a purple and gold masterpiece, is only brought out of the closet for medal ceremonies. Maybe the Portuguese stormtrooper, a slim blue and gold creation, is part of some royal guard. One thing is clear, though: The soldiers in these suits are no schmucks.

The most imaginative armors PlanetAI posted are those based on Egypt, Japan, Panama, and Sweden. It's hard to explain, but the soldier from Sweden looks like the kind of stormtrooper who would get his own Disney+ show, while the Egyptian stormtrooper is unquestionably a Sith Lord. Were it not for the Panamanian stormtrooper, he would also be the coolest variant of the bunch, but even Siths bow to the natural power of a green thumb.