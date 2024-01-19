Who Plays Mrs. Lowe On Blue Bloods & What Classic Movie Franchise Does She Star In?
From Ed Asner to Method Man, plenty of famous faces across pop culture have graced "Blue Bloods" over its many years. The list is extensive, and some characters on the procedural are exceptionally talented movie stars who slipped under the radar. That's the case for the actor who plays Betty Lowe on Season 4, Episode 13 — "Unfinished Business." The grieving mother confronts Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) at a press conference, painfully asking why her deceased daughter still hasn't received justice. It's a tense way to kick off an episode, and the actor who plays Mrs. Lowe may look familiar to many fans.
Mrs. Lowe is portrayed by the one and only Karen Allen, who's probably best known for playing Marion Ravenwood in the "Indiana Jones" franchise. Allen can be found in three of the five films in the series — "Raiders of the Lost Ark," "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull," and "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny." She even has a small voiceover cameo as Marion in the fan film, "Indiana Jones and the Treasure of the Aztecs."
This only represents a small portion of her work, as other notable projects include "National Lampoon's Animal House" and "Scrooged." Still, audiences saw a whole new side of her on "Blue Bloods" — one that's more desperate and heartbroken.
Karen Allen isn't the only Indiana Jones connection on Blue Bloods
Karen Allen's primary scene partner on her "Blue Bloods" episode is Tom Selleck. In addition to the press conference at the beginning of the episode, the two talk towards the end of "Unfinished Business" to discuss her daughter's case. It makes sense to give these two titans of the screen ample time together, but Allen and Selleck could've acted together a lot sooner had the latter managed to secure the part of Indiana Jones many years earlier.
It's a well-worn bit of Hollywood trivia that Tom Selleck was cast as Indiana Jones initially, but his contract with "Magnum P.I." prevented him from taking the job. It's a role Selleck regrets turning down and getting him to act alongside Allen feels like the show gesturing at what could have been.
There also seems to be another slight nod toward the "Indiana Jones" franchise on "Unfinished Business." The episode concludes with the Reagans about to embark on a camping trip, ready to embrace the wilderness. Frank comes down the staircase wearing a fedora awfully similar to Indiana Jones' iconic headwear. The choice of hat seems pretty specific, especially considering it comes within Karen Allen's episode. Amid the darkness "Blue Bloods" often travels in, it's nice to see the show throw in some fun references every now and then, too.