Who Plays Mrs. Lowe On Blue Bloods & What Classic Movie Franchise Does She Star In?

From Ed Asner to Method Man, plenty of famous faces across pop culture have graced "Blue Bloods" over its many years. The list is extensive, and some characters on the procedural are exceptionally talented movie stars who slipped under the radar. That's the case for the actor who plays Betty Lowe on Season 4, Episode 13 — "Unfinished Business." The grieving mother confronts Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) at a press conference, painfully asking why her deceased daughter still hasn't received justice. It's a tense way to kick off an episode, and the actor who plays Mrs. Lowe may look familiar to many fans.

Mrs. Lowe is portrayed by the one and only Karen Allen, who's probably best known for playing Marion Ravenwood in the "Indiana Jones" franchise. Allen can be found in three of the five films in the series — "Raiders of the Lost Ark," "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull," and "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny." She even has a small voiceover cameo as Marion in the fan film, "Indiana Jones and the Treasure of the Aztecs."

This only represents a small portion of her work, as other notable projects include "National Lampoon's Animal House" and "Scrooged." Still, audiences saw a whole new side of her on "Blue Bloods" — one that's more desperate and heartbroken.