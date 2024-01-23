Billy Madison, Con Air, & Big Lebowski Are Set In The Same Universe, Says One Theory

It's not enough for Hollywood to consistently crank out franchises, crossovers, and cinematic universes. People are now trying to string together separate movies of the past into one cohesive narrative, like "The Polar Express" and "Back to the Future" existing in the same reality. In yet another example of this, TikToker @confusedbreakfast has done the seemingly impossible and created a plot thread going through "Billy Madison," "Con Air," and "The Big Lebowski."

The movies are all connected by characters played by Steve Buscemi, and the theory posits all of them are the same guy. Starting with "Billy Madison," Buscemi plays Danny McGrath, who receives an apology from Billy (Adam Sandler) and subsequently crosses him off his "People To Kill" list. Danny clearly has violent fantasies, and he may have actually murdered other people on that list, as Buscemi plays serial killer Garland Greene in "Con Air." Apparently, he got a name change between movies. But while he's presumed dead after the plane crash, viewers see that he's still alive and living it up in Las Vegas.

With his newfound freedom, he may have decided to lay low in California, changing his name to Donny Kerabatsos in "The Big Lebowski." There's even a subtle hint Donny could be a serial killer as he wears bowling shirts with different names throughout the movie. These could be shirts from people he's killed. And when Donny dies, only The Dude (Jeff Bridges) and Walter (John Goodman) are at his funeral. Everyone he would've known previously would think he's dead from "Con Air," explaining the lack of family. But does the Steve Buscemi Cinematic Universe fan theory hold water?