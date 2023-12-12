The Polar Express & Back To The Future Share A Universe - A Wild Theory Explained

Depending on who you ask, "The Polar Express" from 2004 is either a holiday classic or the ultimate example of the uncanny valley. But if you can get past the characters' dead eyes, you may notice some "Polar Express" details you missed the first time you watched it. For example, a fan theory posits that "The Polar Express" and "Back to the Future" exist in the same universe.

The theory has gained traction on TikTok thanks to @its_ivanmars, but it's been around for a while. Redditor u/Noggin_and_Loggin wrote about it years prior, but essentially, there's a point in "The Polar Express" where the flux capacitor from "Back to the Future" is seen inside of the train. There's another moment where viewers can see a newspaper clipping of Santas on strike, with one holding a sign that references the Lone Pine Mall. That's the name of the mall in "Back to the Future" after Marty (Michael J. Fox) changes the past, suggesting "The Polar Express" takes place in this new timeline.

The Redditor even takes it a step further, suggesting the Conductor and Hobo, both voiced by Tom Hanks, are Doc Brown's (Christopher Lloyd) children. It would explain how they wound up with Doc's technology, but regardless of familial connections, it does seem to imply the two stories are part of the same world. Theoretically, the Polar Express could even be Doc's train at the end of "Back to the Future Part III." More than likely, however, these are just fun Easter eggs.