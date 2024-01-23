Reacher's Serinda Swan Stuns As Catwoman In Fan Art For James Gunn's DCU
With the release of "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," the DC Extended Universe is officially over, thus setting the stage for a new era. James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Universe is on the horizon, bringing with it a revamped continuity, new stories, and recastings galore. While some major players in the DCU have already been cast, such as Superman (David Corenswet) and Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan), countless DC favorites have yet to be assigned to new actors. Naturally, fans across the Internet have made their ideal casting choices known since the DCU was announced.
One such popular choice is Serinda Swan of "Reacher" fame as Selina Kyle, better known as Catwoman. Artist @bosslogic took to Instagram to help fans visualize this choice, and the final product is nothing short of remarkable. The artwork features Swan in one of Catwoman's signature black bodysuits with a diamond in hand and jewelry around her neck and wrist, clearly having evaded traps and the lasers around her to acquire these prized pieces.
There's no denying that Swan looks the part, and she certainly has the acting chops to pull off the role. Surprisingly, Swan herself has seen this @bosslogic artwork, and she shared her reaction to it on social media.
Swan very much approves of this Catwoman artwork
After @bosslogic shared the above interpretation of Serinda Swan as Catwoman with the world, the actor herself got a look at it. She posted about it over on Instagram, voicing her appreciation for the work. "Cats out of the bag? @bosslogic killing it w this art," she wrote, putting her stamp of approval on the piece. She also commented on the original post, "I've been in love with catwoman since I was a kid. I absolutely love this, thank you."
One has to wonder, if the opportunity were to arise in the coming years, would Swan have any desire to play Catwoman in the DCU? If this were the case, she wouldn't be the only "Reacher" star ready and willing to join James Gunn and Peter Safran's burgeoning superhero franchise — specifically on the Batman side of things. Jack Reacher himself, Alan Ritchson, has made it clear that he wants to replace Ben Affleck as Batman in the DCU. Much like Swan, Ritchson has proven a popular fan casting choice online.
At the time of this writing, the cast for the DCU's first Batman-centric movie, "The Brave and the Bold," has yet to come to light, so perhaps Ritchson's dream will come true in due time. Maybe fans of "Reacher" will even see him and Swan reunite under the DC Studios banner at the movies.