Reacher's Serinda Swan Stuns As Catwoman In Fan Art For James Gunn's DCU

With the release of "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," the DC Extended Universe is officially over, thus setting the stage for a new era. James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Universe is on the horizon, bringing with it a revamped continuity, new stories, and recastings galore. While some major players in the DCU have already been cast, such as Superman (David Corenswet) and Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan), countless DC favorites have yet to be assigned to new actors. Naturally, fans across the Internet have made their ideal casting choices known since the DCU was announced.

One such popular choice is Serinda Swan of "Reacher" fame as Selina Kyle, better known as Catwoman. Artist @bosslogic took to Instagram to help fans visualize this choice, and the final product is nothing short of remarkable. The artwork features Swan in one of Catwoman's signature black bodysuits with a diamond in hand and jewelry around her neck and wrist, clearly having evaded traps and the lasers around her to acquire these prized pieces.

There's no denying that Swan looks the part, and she certainly has the acting chops to pull off the role. Surprisingly, Swan herself has seen this @bosslogic artwork, and she shared her reaction to it on social media.