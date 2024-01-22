How Many Blue Bloods Episodes Starred Megan Ketch And Why Did She Leave The Show?

Megan Ketch's time on "Blue Bloods" was brief, but she hasn't done too bad for herself in the years since leaving the CBS drama. She's had a solid acting career, with recurring roles on "The Good Wife," "Jane the Virgin," and "American Gothic," as well as parts in films like "The Incredible Jessica James." But "Blue Bloods" set her on the right path, as she first appeared on the show in 2012, having only graduated from NYU's Tisch School of the Arts in 2011. However, in an interview with VoyageLA, she admitted that getting high-profile work so quickly wasn't all it was cracked up to be. "Instant opportunity and buy-in from the industry was both a fairy tale and a gauntlet," she said. "Expectations of my competence superseded time to exercise my new skills and hone my voice."

Ketch has stretched her talents far beyond simply appearing in front of the camera. She's also brought her sensibilities to the world of theatre, adapting and directing the play "Chekhov in Love," which ran in Los Angeles in 2023. She's also doing well in her personal life, as she married actor Max Deacon in 2018. The two have a son together, who was born in 2022.

Jackie Curatola came back to "Blue Bloods" for an episode during Season 13. Could Danny reunite with another former partner in Season 14? It's highly unlikely, but Megan Ketch seems too busy anyway to go back to her police show roots.