Why Arnold Schwarzenegger Was Detained At Munich Airport

Remember when John Matrix (Arnold Schwarzenegger) has to sneak out of a plane as it's already moving down the runway in "Commando?" That might as well be a walk in the park compared to what recently happened to Schwarzenegger at Munich Airport.

TMZ reported on the incident, which saw Schwarzenegger try to bring a watch he owned through customs. The "Terminator" actor was traveling to Austria for a Schwarzenegger Climate Initiative event, where it's stated the watch may be auctioned off. TMZ reports the movie star received an "incompetent shakedown" even though he was never told to fill out the proper forms to claim the item.

Unlike the action heroes that made him famous, Schwarzenegger reportedly kept a cool head throughout the process. It appears he was cooperative, and TMZ even includes a picture of the actor with customs agents, grinning weakly while holding a box. However, getting hassled was only the beginning, as Schwarzenegger was detained for three hours while he attempted to pay taxes on the watch. He must've been dead tired at the end of that day.