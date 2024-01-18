Why Arnold Schwarzenegger Was Detained At Munich Airport
Remember when John Matrix (Arnold Schwarzenegger) has to sneak out of a plane as it's already moving down the runway in "Commando?" That might as well be a walk in the park compared to what recently happened to Schwarzenegger at Munich Airport.
TMZ reported on the incident, which saw Schwarzenegger try to bring a watch he owned through customs. The "Terminator" actor was traveling to Austria for a Schwarzenegger Climate Initiative event, where it's stated the watch may be auctioned off. TMZ reports the movie star received an "incompetent shakedown" even though he was never told to fill out the proper forms to claim the item.
Unlike the action heroes that made him famous, Schwarzenegger reportedly kept a cool head throughout the process. It appears he was cooperative, and TMZ even includes a picture of the actor with customs agents, grinning weakly while holding a box. However, getting hassled was only the beginning, as Schwarzenegger was detained for three hours while he attempted to pay taxes on the watch. He must've been dead tired at the end of that day.
One blunder after the next ensued for Arnold Schwarzenegger trying to settle the situation
Likely just wanting to move on with his day, Arnold Schwarzenegger agreed to prepay the taxes on the watch. Having starred in films like "Terminator," "Predator," and "True Lies," one would imagine he's not hard-pressed for cash. The only problem is that when customs took him to an ATM, the cash withdrawal limit was too low to cover the taxes. The bank was also closed, so a credit card machine had to be brought to the airport so that he could finally pay the tax and get out of there.
A source close to the situation told People that all items sold at the auction, such as the luxury watch, would be reported accurately for tax purposes. The source also commented, "We hope next time they don't make him pay taxes on his suits or anything else he packs." However, Schwarzenegger's issues at the Munich airport may not be over, as TMZ also mentions there may be a criminal investigation into the incident, as anything brought into the EU with the intent of leaving it behind must be declared, which the actor reportedly did not do.
The ridiculousness of the story sounds more appropriate for a storyline on Arnold Schwarzenegger's Netflix action-comedy series, "FUBAR," than real life. But if there's one thing to take away from all this, it's that even celebrities aren't immune from having a terrible airport experience, just like the rest of us.